Meeting NCSC MSP guidance a competitive advantage

The increasing pressure for managed service providers (MSPs) to demonstrate good security governance is an opportunity for those that have invested in expertise to promote their capabilities.

The number of MSPs that are being attacked dure to their position as a provider to numerous customers has stirred action from the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), which has shared guidance on how to choose a partner.

Naturally, the organisation recommends working with suppliers that have demonstrated a commitment to security and data resilience and are able to demonstrate to customers the actions they have taken and display a transparency around the topic.

The NCSC guidance emerged towards the end of 2025 and make it clear that customers needed to consider their choice of partner through the lens of their ability to protect data.

“Since MSPs will have access to your systems and data (which could include your customers’ details), it’s important to ensure that MSPs take cyber security seriously, and that you understand the measures they have in place. This means asking the right questions when contracting an MSP to ensure your data, systems, and reputation are protected,” the organisation’s guidance stated.

“A proactive approach – where cyber security is considered when you’re selecting your MSP – reduces the risk of costly data breaches, service downtime, and regulatory penalties,” it added.

For those in the channel that have made the efforts to improve their security position, the supplier guidance provides an opportunity to demonstrate some blue water with competitors.

“Cyber threats are evolving at pace, and businesses of all sizes are targets,” said Roy Shelton of Connectus Business Solutions. “The NCSC guidance makes it clear that organisations must carry out proper due diligence when choosing a managed service provider. Not all MSPs offer the same levels of security, governance or expertise.”

“We welcome the NCSC’s advice because it reinforces the approach we’ve always taken,” he added. “Cyber security cannot be an afterthought. It must be embedded into every layer of IT infrastructure, from endpoint protection and network monitoring to backup strategy and user training.”

Most MSPs will talk about their ability to offer some level of security, but Shelton said there were degrees of capability and the NCSC guidance should encourage customers to move up the value chain when it came to choosing a partner to work with.

“Choosing an MSP should be about more than fixing laptops or resetting passwords,” he said. “It’s about partnering with a provider who can demonstrate compliance, transparency and a proactive security mindset. Businesses need reassurance that their IT partner understands evolving threats and can respond quickly and effectively.

“Many organisations assume their current provider ‘has it covered’, but few have tested that assumption against recognised national guidance. Now is the time to review your IT partnership and ensure it meets the highest standards.”