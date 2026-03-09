UK to launch cyber fraud squad in April

The UK government has announced the formation of a new Online Crime Centre – which will commence operations in April – to form a nexus in the fight against cyber fraud and disrupt the gangs behind the nation’s most pervasive crime.

The £30m project will comprise experts from the government, police forces, intelligence community, financial services industry, mobile networks, and large tech firms, coming together to work side-by-side, sharing crime data in real time, and building a unified picture of global fraud networks. Its inauguration comes amid a new, expanded strategy that will see Westminster plough £250m into anti-fraud activities between now and 2029.

Its core remit will be to identify accounts, websites and phone numbers being used by organised cyber crime gangs, and take them down at scale. The government said it means to block scam texts, freeze cyber criminal accounts, remove social media accounts dedicated to scams, and disrupt such operations at their source. Where possible it will also target the offenders who cause the most harm to the British public – one in every 14 adults in the UK, and a quarter of businesses, have fallen victim to fraud in the past year, with the cost to the economy set at about £14bn.

“Fraudsters are exploiting new technology, industrialising their operations and targeting the British public at scale,” said fraud minister Lord Hanson.

“That’s why we’re bringing together the key players in the system – police, intelligence agencies, banks, mobile networks, regulators and tech companies – to shut down the channels scammers rely on, wherever they operate from.

“Our new fraud strategy sets out how we will use every tool at our disposal to disrupt and dismantle criminal operations, bring fraudsters to justice and strengthen protection and support for victims,” said Hanson.

Fraud factories The government’s new strategy comes in the wake of the highly-publicised exposure of overseas at-scale scam compounds that target tens of thousands of victims with scripted attack formulae. These fraud centres operate all over the world, although many are concentrated in the border region between Myanmar and Thailand. The UK government believes that about two-third – possible more – of scams that target Brits originate from outside the country, and even though it is harder for the UK authorities to bring prosecute criminals working out of foreign jurisdictions, the government has in-place intelligence-sharing agreements with Nigeria and Vietnam to share intelligence that has already resulted in multiple arrests and takedowns. The Online Crime Centre will help the government pursue further opportunities with other countries where cyber fraudsters have made their homes – and to this end home secretary Shabana Mahmood will be attending the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime’s (UNODC’s) Global Fraud Summit in Austria later in March.