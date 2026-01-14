Microsoft DCU uses UK courts to hunt down cyber criminals

In its first ever major legal action outside the United States, Microsoft’s Digital Crimes Unit (DCU) has disrupted cyber crime-as-a-service network RedVDS – whose subscribers have cheated their victims out of millions of pounds – after obtaining separate court orders in the UK and Florida.

The DCU turned to the British legal system because the malicious infrastructure used to run RedVDS was hosted by a UK-based provider. A great number of victims of RedVDS users, well over 7,500, are also located in the UK, it said.

“Cyber crime today is powered by shared infrastructure, which means disrupting individual attackers is not enough. Through this coordinated action, Microsoft has disrupted RedVDS’s operations, including seizing two domains that host the RedVDS marketplace and customer portal, while also laying the groundwork to identify the individuals behind them,” said Microsoft DCU assistant general counsel, Stephen Masada.

The takedown operation drew Europol’s European Cybercrime Centre (EC3), with further support provided by the German authorities through the Central Office for Combating Internet Crime (ZIT) at the Public Prosecutor’s Office in the city of Frankfurt-am-Main, and the Criminal Police Office for the state of Brandenburg.

At the time of writing, the RedVDS website states that its domain has been seized by Microsoft.