Microsoft outlines three-pronged European cyber strategy

Microsoft has today launched a European Security Programme (ESP) for government bodies in the region, throwing a protective embrace around all 27 European Union (EU) member states, EU accession candidates, European Free Trade Association members, the UK, Monaco and the Vatican.

Recognising that the European cyber threat landscape is in a state of flux as the confluence of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital technologies drives evolution and surfaces new challenges, Microsoft vice-chair and president Brad Smith said Europe could not afford to stand still in cyber matters, particularly as ransomware gangs and nation-state threat actors run rampant.

The programme builds on a pre-existing Government Security Programme (GSP) that has been operating in a similar capacity for some time, but Microsoft said it now wants to increase the flow of information and resources to help European governments increase their resilience.

As such, the ESP contains three core elements: increasing threat intelligence sharing with government agencies; investing more to strengthen security capacity and resilience; and expanding partnerships to disrupt cyber attacks and take down criminal networks.

“Together, these efforts reflect Microsoft’s long-term commitment to defending Europe’s digital ecosystem – ensuring that, no matter how the threat landscape evolves, we will remain a trusted and steadfast partner to Europe in securing its digital future,” said Smith, as he launched the programme at an event in Berlin.

“Our commitment to Europe is deep, enduring and unwavering,” he continued. “We believe that Europe’s digital future is one of the most important opportunities of our time – and protecting that future is a responsibility we share.

“We will stand shoulder to shoulder with European governments, institutions and communities to defend against threats, build capacity and strengthen resilience,” said Smith. “We are proud to be a trusted partner to Europe, and we will continue to work every day to earn trust through transparency, collaboration and a steadfast commitment to protecting what matters most.”

Microsoft’s later initiative forms part of a broader set of European Digital Commitments announced a few weeks ago – which includes plans to expand its regional datacentre capacity by approximately 40% over the coming years.