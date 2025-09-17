Microsoft scores win against Office 365 credential thieves

Investigators from Microsoft’s Digital Crimes Unit (DCU) have disrupted the network behind the dangerous RaccoonO365 infostealer malware that targeted the usernames and credentials of Office 365 users after being granted a court order in the Southern District of New York.

The operation saw a total of 338 websites linked to the popular malware seized and its technical infrastructure disrupted, severing RaccoonO365 users’ access to their victims.

RaccoonO365 – which was tracked in Microsoft’s threat actor matrix as Storm-2246 – was a relatively unsophisticated, subscription-based phishing kit that exploited Microsoft’s own branding to make its fake email, attachments and websites seem realistic enough to trick victims into interacting with them.

Microsoft’s Stephen Masada, DCU assistant general counsel, said the case showed that effective cyber criminals did not need to be particularly sophisticated to have an impact: “Since July 2024, RaccoonO365’s kits have been used to steal at least 5,000 Microsoft credentials from 94 countries.

“While not all stolen information results in compromised networks or fraud due to the variety of security features employed to remediate threats, these numbers underscore the scale of the threat and how social engineering remains a go-to tactic for cyber criminals.

“More broadly, the rapid development, marketing and accessibility of services such as RaccoonO365 indicate that we are entering a troubling new phase of cyber crime where scams and threats are likely to multiply exponentially.”

The DCU operation appears to have come at the right time as in the past 12 months, Microsoft said RaccoonO365 had undergone a rapid technical evolution with regular upgrades to meet rising demand.

Among other things, users were able to input 9,000 target email addresses every day, and could also “benefit” from on-board features that enabled them to circumvent multi-factor authentication (MFA) safeguards and establish persistent access on their victims’ computers.

In the past few months, RaccoonO365’s operators also started advertising an AI service that supposedly enabled users to scale their operations and improve the effectiveness of their attacks.