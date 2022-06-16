Interpol arrests thousands in global cyber fraud crackdown

Some 2,000 cyber crime operatives, fraudsters and money launderers have been arrested, with 4,000 bank accounts frozen and $50m (£41.5m) of illicit funds seized in a two-month, worldwide operation against cyber fraud, coordinated by Interpol.

Operation First Light, which began in March 2022, saw law enforcement bodies in 76 different countries collaborate with the international agency, conducting more than 1,700 raids and identifying more than 3,000 suspects, in many cases triggering new investigative leads that will pay off in the future.

The operation’s targets included telephone scammers, long-distance romance scammers, email fraudsters and other connected financial criminals, identified through a prior intelligence operation using Interpol’s secure global comms network, sharing data on suspects, suspicious bank accounts, unlawful transactions, and communications means such as phone numbers, email addresses, fake websites and IP addresses.

“Telecom and BEC [business email compromise] fraud are sources of serious concern for many countries and have a hugely damaging effect on economies, businesses and communities,” said Rory Corcoran, director of Interpol’s Financial Crime and Anti-Corruption Centre (IFCACC).

“The international nature of these crimes can only be addressed successfully by law enforcement working together beyond borders, which is why Interpol is critical to providing police the world over with a coordinated tactical response.”

Duan Daqi, head of the Interpol National Central Bureau in Beijing, added: “The transnational and digital nature of different types of telecom and social engineering fraud continues to present grave challenges for local police authorities, because perpetrators operate from a different country or even continent than their victims and keep updating their fraud schemes.

“Interpol provides a unique platform for police cooperation to address this challenge,” he said. “Though Operation First Light 2022 is concluded, our collective law enforcement efforts will continue as the crimes persist.”

This is the ninth consecutive year that Interpol has conducted Operation First Light, although up until 2021 it was focused on Southeast Asia – this is the second year that it has been run globally.

Among some of this year’s successes were the arrest of a Chinese national in Papua New Guinea wanted in connection with a Ponzi scheme that had defrauded 24,000 victims out of more than €30m (£26m) – they have now been extradited to China.

In Singapore, a further eight suspects linked to Ponzi-like job scams were arrested after offering high-paying online marketing jobs via social media and messaging systems, where victims would at first make small amounts of money before being required to recruit more members to earn commissions.

Interpol said that with the internet having created so many online career prospects, those who turned to e-commerce affiliates and other business opportunities were increasingly in danger of becoming victims of fraud.