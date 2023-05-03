Government anti-fraud strategy targets the tech behind the scams

A national anti-fraud strategy, launched today, will target digitally enabled fraud and scams, taking the fight to the criminal underground and stopping fraudsters from ever reaching their victims, the government has claimed.

Earlier today, prime minister Rishi Sunak tabled a number of key measures designed to make it harder for criminals to use modern technology to trick ordinary people out of their money.

“Modern technology has opened up new ways for criminals to bombard people with a barrage of fake calls, texts, emails and WhatsApp messages,” said Sunak. “Fraud now accounts for over 40% of crime. It costs us nearly £7bn a year and we know these proceeds are funding organised crime and terror. What’s more, new technologies are making these scams easier to do and harder to police.”

The strategy will see legislative action taken to outlaw SIM farms – technical devices that enable criminals to bombard thousands of potential victims with scam texts simultaneously.

The government will also enlist telecoms regulator Ofcom to help put a stop to number spoofing, where scammers impersonate UK telephone numbers to trick people into divulging their personal information, thinking they are on the phone to their bank, internet service provider (ISP), and so on.

Finally, Westminster is proposing to enact a ban on cold calls on all financial products, so that anybody who receives a phone call from someone trying to sell them a product such as a cryptocurrency investment scheme or insurance service will know it’s a scam from the jump.

At the same time, the government wants to bring more fraudsters to justice, and to this end has enlisted the National Crime Agency (NCA) and the City of London Police to establish a National Fraud Squad, creating 400 new jobs in the process. It also plans to step up collaboration with law enforcement agencies abroad, and make more use of the UK’s intelligence services – including the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) – to identify and disrupt overseas-based criminals targeting individuals in the UK.