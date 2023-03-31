Ukrainians bust cyber criminals who stole over £3m across Europe

Ukraine’s national Cyber Police unit has taken down a major cyber criminal operation that defrauded people across Europe out of over UAH 160m (£3.5m) in a major phishing operation, making two arrests and seizing assets across the country.

The Ukrainians said their operation, which was conducted alongside the main investigations department of the National Police force, the SBU (Ukraine’s national intelligence and security agency), and law enforcement from Czechia, had identified more than 1,000 victims, mostly in Czechia, France, Poland, Spain and Portugal.

The gang set up more than 100 phishing websites which they used to obtain bank card data that they then used to break into their victims’ accounts and steal their funds. These websites tended to offer various products at below-market prices.

They also set up two call centres, located in Vinnytsia, a small city about 150 miles southwest of Kyiv; and Lviv, in western Ukraine near the Polish border and hired a number of operators to convince victims to make purchases.

The operation saw officers conduct 30 searches of domestic properties and vehicles across the country and at the two call centre locations, seizing mobile phones, SIM cards and computing equipment.

The authorities have charged those arrested under Part 4 of Article 190 of the Ukrainian criminal code, which relates to fraud, and Part 1 of Article 255, which relates to the creation of a criminal community or organisation and participation in it. The charges carry a potential prison sentence of up to 12 years. Ten further arrests were made in the European Union (EU).