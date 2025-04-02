Bridging Borders: The rise of Ukrainian-British tech collaboration

The past year has been crucial for Ukrainian-British tech cooperation. As one of the leading IT service exporters, Ukraine’s presence in the UK has never been stronger, with business ties growing deeper.

Recently the IT Ukraine Аssociation (ITU) published a comprehensive report on the state of the Ukrainian tech ecosystem. According to the report, Digital Tiger 2024, the UK has been the second-leading importer of Ukrainian IT services, accounting for 8.8% of total IT service exports (or £439m).

As an ambassador for the ITU in the UK, I’d like to highlight the key developments of 2024 and the exciting opportunities ahead for both nations’ tech communities.

Ukrainian-British Tech Cooperation: Key Milestones of 2024 It’s fitting that exactly a year ago, the Ukrainian Tech Forum took place in London. The event focused on strengthening UK-Ukraine cooperation, with a particular emphasis on the role of governments in driving digital transformation and the opportunities this creates. London also hosted the Ukraine Recovery Conference, during which the UK Department for Business and Trade announced the launch of the UK-Ukraine Tech Bridge initiative. Established in collaboration with the Department for Business and Trade (DBT), Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Transformation, and the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), this initiative aims to connect Ukrainian and British businesses, talent, startups, and investors — fostering collaboration to develop innovative solutions and accelerate digitalisation. This initiative has become a key connector between the British and Ukrainian IT ecosystems, spanning 16 different tech sectors. Throughout 2024, a series of joint workshops were held to develop innovative technological solutions aimed at addressing various industry challenges. In March, the UK-Ukraine Tech Forum, which focused on Bridging British and Ukrainian Tech, took place. The event brought together numerous Ukrainian companies, including IdeaSoft, GeekPay, and datrics.ai, to explore new opportunities for collaboration. A good example of such collaboration could be the Ukrainian startup Deus Robotics which recently secured $3m to expand in the UK market (a seed funding round led by u.ventures and Sigma Software Labs). That same month, a high-level roundtable discussion was held in London, bringing together government officials from both countries alongside business representatives. The discussion focused on cybersecurity — an urgent issue for both Ukraine and the UK, as they rank among the most targeted nations for cyberattacks. The roundtable served as a platform to develop practical strategies for protecting Ukraine’s critical infrastructure, tackling disinformation and fake news, and highlighting Ukrainian technologies that have the potential to reshape the global cybersecurity landscape. Last year, Ukraine had a strong presence at London Tech Week 2024. Ukrainian startups, including datrics.ai, Akurateco, Bird, Effy AI, GetOrder, Headway, Metaenga, and UGLA ERP, as well as graduates of the 1991 accelerator, were selected to participate in the conference. In total, 20 Ukrainian projects had the opportunity to pitch their products on the LTW stage. Our long-term partner, techUK, offered all ITU association members the opportunity to join techUK, which in turn boosted the confidence of Ukrainian companies on the British market.

The Vital Role of Government Support It’s essential to understand that businesses alone cannot drive trade relations between the two countries; support at the highest levels of government is equally essential. In September 2024, the UK-Ukraine Digital Trade Agreement came into effect. This agreement is designed to make trade between our nations faster, more efficient, and cost-effective. For businesses, it offers a unique opportunity to strengthen cooperation in key areas such as cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and digital services. This agreement goes beyond simply facilitating trade. It aims to foster partnerships and drive digital business transformation in both countries. It also seeks to stimulate innovation in sectors like aviation and finance. In October 2024, two major events further highlighted Ukrainian-British collaboration in the tech sector. The first was the UK-Ukraine TechBridge Cybersecurity Roundtable, which brought together cybersecurity companies from both nations. The level of digitalisation in public services continues to garner significant interest, with our Diia project — ‘the state in a smartphone’ — earning admiration not only in Britain but worldwide. Additionally, there has been increasing recognition of the growth in Ukraine’s defence industry, particularly in defence technology. Several UK-Ukrainian defence tech events were held during the year, further strengthening these ties. Thus, in May, the Ukrainian Drone Defence Forum was held in London to enhance collaboration between Ukrainian and British drone manufacturers and technology firms. The forum aimed to scale up drone and electronic warfare production, a top partnership priority. Later that year, the UK-Ukraine Defence Tech Forum was held to bring together key stakeholders — government, technology developers, and VCs. The second UK-Ukraine Defence Tech Forum will take place in April 2025. A bit later, the IT Ukraine Association hosted the Tech Unity: UK & Ukraine event in London. This event was part of the Good Governance Fund's Business Revitalisation for Sustainable Growth project, funded by the UK government’s International Development Department. The gathering brought together government and industry representatives to discuss UK-Ukraine cooperation, with a particular focus on fintech and artificial intelligence (AI). According to Maria Shevchuk, CEO at ITA, Ukrainian innovations in AI, cybersecurity, and fintech hold great potential in the UK. She noted that the tech sector will play a crucial role in Ukraine’s post-war recovery, and support from UK companies can open doors to international markets and help develop digital infrastructure — creating the conditions for sustainable growth in both countries.