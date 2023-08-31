Sandworm attacks Ukraine with Infamous Chisel malware

The UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) and its partner agencies in the Anglophone Five Eyes collective have formally attributed a campaign of cyber attacks against Ukrainian military targets to the Sandworm advanced persistent threat (APT) actor, backing up previous assertions by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), which first exposed the novel Infamous Chisel malware family used in the campaign earlier in August.

Infamous Chisel was used by Sandworm, which is backed by Russia’s military intelligence agency, the GRU, to target Android mobile devices owned by Ukraine’s armed forces. At a high level, its various components – of which 10 have been identified by the Ukrainians – were designed to snoop on compromised devices.

“The exposure of this malicious campaign against Ukrainian military targets illustrates how Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine continues to play out in cyber space,” said NCSC operations director Paul Chichester.

“Our new report shares expert analysis of how this new malware operates, and is the latest example of our work with allies in support of Ukraine’s staunch defence,” he said. “The UK is committed to calling out Russian cyber aggression and we will continue to do so.”

The SBU said that, working alongside the Armed Forces of Ukraine, it had successfully prevented the Russians from gaining access to the sensitive data they sought, which is understood to have included information on where troops were being deployed, their movements and details of their technical provisioning.

“Since the first days of the full-scale war, we have been fending off cyber attacks of [the] Russian intelligence services aiming to break our military command system and more,” said SBU head of cyber security Illia Vitiuk.

“The operation we have carried out now is the cyber defence of our forces.”