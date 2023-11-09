Revealed: How Russia’s Sandworm ramped up attacks on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure

Google Cloud-backed threat intelligence specialist Mandiant has shared details of a disruptive incident late last year, in which the Sandworm advanced persistent threat (APT) group, backed by Russian’s GRU intelligence and special forces agency, deployed novel techniques in a cyber attack on Ukraine’s power infrastructure.

Sandworm is well known for its interest in Ukraine’s critical national infrastructure (CNI), which it has attacked with great frequency over the years, ramping up its harassment during the ongoing war, which is approaching its second anniversary.

Now, for the first time, Mandiant has revealed what it learned during its response to a “multi-event” Sandworm intrusion that leveraged new techniques to impact industrial control systems (ICS) and operational technology (OT), exploiting living-off-the-land techniques to trip substation circuit breakers that caused an unplanned power outage that coincided with mass Russian missile strikes against CNI targets in Ukraine.

Mandiant chief analyst John Hultquist said: “There’s not much evidence that this attack was designed for any practical, military necessity. Civilians are typically the ones who suffer from these attacks and they are probably carried out to exacerbate the psychological toll of the war. It’s important that we not lose sight of the serious threat Ukraine is still facing, especially as winter approaches.”

He added: “There has been a misconception that attacks in Ukraine have not lived up to predictions. The fact is that attacks have been limited by the exceptional work of Ukrainian defenders and their partners, who have worked tirelessly to prevent a hundred scenarios just like this. The fact that this incident is isolated is a testament to their exceptional work.”

Mandiant’s investigators, Ken Proska, John Wolfram, Jared Wilson, Dan Black, Keith Lunden, Daniel Kapellmann Zafra, Nathan Brubaker and Tyler McLellan, said the attack demonstrated a clear evolution in Russia’s cyber-physical capabilities, and suggests the Kremlin’s offensive OT arsenal is increasingly mature.

“This indicates that the threat actor is likely capable of quickly developing similar capabilities against other OT systems from different original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) leveraged across the world,” they said.