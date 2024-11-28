kalafoto - Fotolia
Energy sector’s digital shift opens door to cyber threats
The transition to renewable energy and the increasing integration of IT and OT systems in the energy sector are creating new cyber security challenges
The energy sector is transitioning away from its traditional “defence in depth” approach to cyber security, where operational technology (OT) systems such as substation sensors were isolated from IT networks. This shift is driven by growing digitisation and reliance on distributed renewable sources.
Speaking to Computer Weekly in an interview, Phil Tonkin, field chief technology officer at Dragos, an industrial cyber security firm, noted that organisations with a strong history of resilience are facing increasing threats from various actors – state-sponsored, criminal and hacktivist. “They’re also seeing an erosion of that defence in depth driven by a necessary change in how we consume energy, where we get our energy from, and how it’s brought to the home,” he said.
While large-scale attacks on critical infrastructure are rare, requiring both capability and motivation, Tonkin warned that those factors may be converging. “We’re seeing this in the Ukraine conflict and globally, as actors develop those capabilities,” he said.
State-sponsored actors, in particular, are being detected deeper in the networks of critical infrastructure providers.
Tonkin cited Volt Typhoon, a Chinese state-sponsored cyber actor, as an example. “We’ve found them deep inside IT networks and on the edge of OT networks belonging to mid-sized US utilities, as well as in the Asia-Pacific region, including Guam. These groups target critical infrastructure supporting military operations,” he said, adding that such activity can spill over into the civilian realm as supporting infrastructure becomes a target.
The Australian Signals Directorate (ASD), in its latest annual report, noted a rise in malicious cyber activity against OT assets, driven by the integration of legacy systems with IT networks. The ASD responded to 128 cyber security incidents in critical infrastructure last financial year, and while not all involved state actors, it suspected some incidents went unreported.
Still, Tonkin stressed the need to manage the risks associated with high-impact, low-probability events in OT security. While traditional security measures have been largely successful, the landscape is changing. The rise of smaller power generation assets, such as rooftop solar installations, is creating a new challenge. Securing these numerous, dispersed assets, often using common technologies, is more complex than protecting a few large power stations.
Moreover, homeowners cannot be expected to provide the same level of cyber security for solar panels as large power generators do, said Tonkin. This is particularly concerning as Australia’s electricity demand is set to double in the next two decades, driven by artificial intelligence (AI), electrification of transport and increased domestic consumption. This growth will be met with more distributed generation from renewable sources and gas-fired power stations, creating a larger and more vulnerable digital and physical footprint.
While acknowledging the ASD’s recommendations, Dragos advocated for the Sans Institute’s five critical controls: incident response planning, defensible network architecture, continuous network monitoring, secure remote access and risk-based vulnerability management.
Tonkin stressed the importance of a robust incident response plan, given the difficulty of preventing all intrusions. He also noted the lack of visibility into energy asset operations and connectivity. This is a concern when dealing with state actors, who take a long-term perspective so they can take action when it suits them, or have a bargaining chip when they need one.
Risk-based approach
A risk-based approach to vulnerability management is crucial, prioritising real threats over hypothetical ones. Noting that traditional IT security methodologies are not scalable in OT environments, Tonkin said patching OT systems can introduce operational risks, outweighing the security benefits. Instead, he called for OT operators to focus on known adversary tactics and applying appropriate controls, rather than trying to patch every vulnerability.
“Prioritisation is absolutely key,” he said, using the analogy of 1980s video game cartridges – shipped with bugs that became permanent features – to illustrate the need for robust initial design in OT systems, where patching is difficult or impossible.
While AI offers opportunities for optimising energy infrastructure, it also presents risks. Tonkin called for the development of security tools and policies to mitigate risks, such as employees inadvertently exposing sensitive information through AI chatbots.
He acknowledged that connectivity is necessary to drive AI, and in most cases, will involve sending low-level operational data to the cloud. The data will come from vulnerable OT systems, exposing OT operators to more risk, which makes the development of secure data transfer mechanisms essential.
AI could also empower threat actors, though Tonkin noted that none currently tracked by Dragos are using it. He foresees its potential use in enhancing social engineering attacks and automating code deployment, but threat actors also understand the need to tread lightly over a very long period of time when they’re in an OT environment. Scaling their operations using AI would generate more noise, making detection more likely.
Ultimately, prioritisation based on threat intelligence (what exploits are being used by attackers) and risk (the consequences of a successful exploit) combined with Sans’ other critical controls should help the energy sector secure its systems against intruders, said Tonkin.