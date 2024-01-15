How the UK is supporting the Ukraine tech community

You may not assume that an online IT tuition course could have a big impact on the war on Ukraine – but technology is playing a vital role in Ukraine’s defence against Putin’s illegal invasion.

The government recognises the significant place tech holds in Ukraine’s defence and recovery, which is why we have created a TechBridge between the UK and Ukraine, which is officially launching in London today alongside Ukraine’s deputy minister for digital transformation, Oleksandr Bornyakov.

This initiative will support the resilience and accelerate the growth of Ukraine’s dynamic tech sector, and help to create long-lasting, commercially driven partnerships between the UK and Ukraine that are good for trade.

Ukraine has a thriving tech economy. Not only has the sector been instrumental in Ukraine’s defence in Putin’s illegal war, supporting key sectors such as cyber security, healthcare and agriculture, but it will play an equally important role in its future recovery.

But the TechBridge has huge potential for both of our economies, and the UK can learn a lot from Ukraine.

By harnessing the power of collaboration, we’re encouraging businesses from both countries to share their strengths and expertise to promote greater innovation and deliver mutually beneficial opportunities for Ukrainian and British companies.

With this in mind, the TechBridge programme has been structured around four key pillars for economic success:skills, innovation, trade and investment.

One major aspect underpinning all of these areas is knowledge sharing, and the TechBridge is only being made possible through the generosity and expertise of the UK tech industry.

For example, online training and workshops provided pro bono by UK tech companies are providing in-person and online expert discussions for Ukrainian businesses looking to develop their skills. Tech-focused trade and investment events will also promote knowledge sharing between the UK and Ukraine tech sectors.

Regular business delegations and an investment accelerator pilot, matching budding Ukrainian tech entrepreneurs with UK-based mentors and investors, will also be key elements of the TechBridge programme. These will connect key tech stakeholders from both economies, and ultimately lead to stronger business relationships.

I am incredibly excited to see what theTechBridge programme will deliver over the coming months for both Ukrainian and UK businesses, solidifying the UK as a key ally in supporting Ukraine’s recovery.

Nusrat Ghani is minister of investment for the Department of Business and Trade.