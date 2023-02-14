How to protect your business from fraud during a recession

The global recession has many people – and companies – putting on warm sweaters as they turn down their thermostats.

On the ground level, that means more people pinching pennies and looking for new streams of income. It also means those people might be a little more gullible when presented with a too-good-to-be-true opportunity. They might even be chilly and desperate enough to turn a blind eye to illegal activity if it means a quick buck.

For industry, it means maintaining a delicate balance between stabilising existing sources of revenue while also plugging any leaks in the rickety old windows, to keep the warmth of consistent returns inside.

A few of those companies may even be tempted to take a red pen to the budget of their fraud and risk teams. This would be an unwise decision, though, as between the desperate people and the cooling economy, fraudsters are the only ones really turning up the heat.

A chilly outlook In 2023, the fraud industry will continue to grow as most economies will face a depression. Criminals that take advantage of vulnerable people and businesses flourish in such an environment. Fraudulent activity associated with this kind of exploitation, like authorised push payment (APP) fraud, scaled phishing attempts, and ad fraud will cost consumers and companies increasing billions. According to Insider Intelligence, ad fraud alone will amount to a $100bn (£82.4bn) global loss. Meanwhile, for an example of the snowballing phishing attempts, many will be able to open up their text message inbox for an example (but don’t follow any links you find). If you are one of the victims who is worried their Apple Pay account has been accidentally locked, you may already know the result is valuable accounts being compromised and exploited. Compounding the risk that the fraud itself represents, high-profile cases of negligent anti-money laundering (AML) and know-your-customer (KYC) due diligence have renewed regulator’s interest in tightening safety mandates. The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) handed out over £200m in KYC negligence fines in 2022. AML fines tipped the scales at over $1.6bn in the first half of last year alone. In the midst of a financial winter, how can businesses balance fraud prevention and regulatory mandates, while also growing ROIs?

Inclement fraud forecast To bundle up against the threat of fraud melting your bottom line, and avoid even costlier negligence fines, here are some of the most pervasive threats that tend to tick up during economic downturns. Risk management teams should be adjusting their strategies to handle the particular challenges they pose. First-party fraud: An instance of an individual customer taking it upon themselves to misrepresent their identity in order to defraud businesses is called first-party fraud. Hard times often lead to spikes in this behaviour. Most often this manifests as people exploiting offers of grants, loans, and subsidies by impersonating others or providing invalid personal data. For the most part, only money services have to be particularly careful about vetting loan applicants, with lenders in the UK reportedly preventing some £2.2 billion in loan fraud through AML and KYC checks last year. One of the most common, and most casual types of first-party fraud is friendly fraud. Major online retailers have to cast the widest net over sales revenue, including a low-friction policy for returns and refunds, including a no-returns policy. Friendly fraud is generally when customers start a refund process on knowingly false pretenses. By citing excuses like the item arriving damaged, incorrectly, or not at all, or perhaps a child making an accidental purchase, customers can recoup their payment and keep their purchase. Some friendly fraudsters may immediately pursue the chargeback process instead, causing even greater losses for the victimized merchant. Money mules: By taking advantage of desperate situations, criminals wittingly or unwittingly recruit money mules to facilitate credit card fraud and money laundering. In banking, fraudsters approach people asking them to hold illicit funds in their bank accounts before transferring it to another account in the fraudster’s network. For this seemingly benign service, the mule gets a fee, and the money is effectively laundered. Allowing such activity to happen within a financial institution quickly leads to fines, and potentially even sanctions. For retail ecommerce, money mules are often unsuspecting people looking for a good deal, even if the deal seems impossibly good. Cyber criminals with stolen credit card information will post popular goods on third-party marketplaces, advertising absurdly good deals. Shoppers who take up their offer will be satisfied with the purchase, but probably don’t realise the deal is the result of the fraudster using stolen credit card information to make the purchase. The fraudster gets paid by the unwitting money mule, the mule gets their product, and the legitimate cardholder gets an unknown charge that rapidly turns into a chargeback, leaving the defrauded business with the losses of the product, the sale, the chargeback fees, and the safety reputation. Account takeovers (ATOs): Account takeovers are the end goal of many types of cybercrime, like credential stuffing, brute force attacks, and phishing, and all of those are on the rise, but phishing in particular tends to target the wilfully gullible in times of hardship. Successful account breaches, regardless of what account is targeted, always has spiralling consequences for the victims involved. Unauthorised purchases, accounts drained of funds, and eventual chargebacks are par for the course, but domains skirting AML and KYC checks that help prevent these things will also find themselves subjected to harsh fines, with multiple entities being slapped with punishments in excess of $100m in 2022. During the incipient recession, few companies will be able to navigate both excessive losses to fraud, much less fines of this magnitude. Ad fraud: Last year the APAC region reported ad fraud losses amounting to $75bn, compared to $6 billion across the rest of the globe. An outlandish number, owing largely to click and install farms that push huge volumes of traffic through paid advertising portals. Companies who have automated PPC partner onboarding processes are especially vulnerable. While this kind of fraud is not necessarily specific to economic depressions, it represents huge dents in returns for companies making timely budget cuts in KYB protocols.