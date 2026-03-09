Channel moves: Who’s gone where?

The personnel moves across the industry keep coming, with a range of firms deciding the time is right to bring some fresh talent on board.

QBS Software The distributor has welcomed Stephanie Kayser as vice-president of Western Europe, with a brief to lead QBS’s operationsin France, Italy, Iberia and Benelux. Her focus will be to accelerate growth in the region, working with vendors and partners. Dave Stevinson, CEO of QBS Software, said: “Stephanie’s appointment reflects our continued commitment to scaling our software delivery platform across the region. Western Europe is central to our strategy and is home to many of our most strategic vendor relationships, as well as some of the most sophisticated channel ecosystems in the world. “Stephanie brings the leadership, operational discipline and partner-focused mindset we value at QBS, and she will play a key role in strengthening our execution across France, Benelux, Italy and Iberia.”

Smart Communications The comms and engagement specialist has appointed David Hamilton as chairman of the board. “We are delighted to welcome David as chairman of Smart Communications,” said Leigh Segall, CEO of Smart Communications. “David brings more than three decades of global financial services technology leadership, deep experience partnering with private equity investors, and a proven track record of scaling and transforming international software businesses serving highly regulated industries. “His perspective and strategic guidance will be instrumental as we continue to accelerate growth, advance our AI-driven innovation and deliver long-term value for our customers and investors.”

Pax8 The cloud marketplace specialist has given Rohit Chakravarthy the chance to make an impact as chief accounting officer (CAO). In the newly created position, he will oversee the global accounting function. “Rohit will be a critical architect in realigning our financial operations to match our growth objectives, reporting and auditability,” said Pax8 chief financial officer Craig Foster. “He exhibits a rare combination of team leadership and the ability to streamline complex processes at scale, and I am excited to welcome him to Pax8.”

E2E-assure The SOC-as-a-service provider has appointed Ian Henderson, a former BP executive, as OT security adviser. “E2E-assure is pioneering OT specialisation just as the market really needs those specific skills and experience,” says Ian Henderson. “OT environments need expert support to manage their IT/OT convergence and to meet increasingly complex legislation. “It’s not feasible for every organisation to build out a full security operations centre, so being able to help organisations scale their security operations so they can operate at the same level as a highly mature enterprise is a key value I see e2e-assure providing.”

Trellix The firm has welcomed Alex Au Yeung as chief product officer and Zach Nelson as chief human resources officer. “Alex and Zach bring proven leadership from high-growth technology environments and deep expertise in scaling innovation and performance-driven cultures. Their impact will accelerate our product strategy and strengthen the talent foundation that powers our ability to deliver trusted cyber security outcomes,” said Vishal Rao, CEO of Trellix.

Basware The invoice lifecycle management (ILM) specialist has welcomed Donna Wilczek as chief product and technology officer. She is a former Basware board member and Coupa executive, and will lead product strategy and the technology vision at Basware. “Donna is one of the most respected product and technology leaders in the source-to-pay and accounts payable space, and I am thrilled to have her on our team,” Basware CEO Jason Kurtz added. “She brings a rare combination of deep domain expertise, customer obsession and a builder’s mindset – exactly what we need as we create the future of intelligent finance and make Basware the standard for every finance team in the world.