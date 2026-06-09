CityFibre breaks one million connections barrier

After generating significant commercial and technological momentum over the past 12 months, UK independent full-fibre platform CityFibre has revealed that it has connected over one million premises to its multi-gigabit broadband network.

Over the past decade, CityFibre has built a full-fibre digital infrastructure that now reaches nearly five million premises, delivering multi-gigabit speeds, unrivalled capacity and much-needed competition.

Claiming to be the UK’s largest independent wholesale network, it is the host network for several leading gigabit broadband providers, including Sky, Vodafone and TalkTalk, along with dozens of challenger brands.

Alongside its full-fibre broadband services, CityFibre is also a provider of critical national infrastructure, and has contracts with mobile operators, enterprises and local authorities to connect almost 16,000 UK sites, including schools, hospitals and GP surgeries.

As part of its stated commitment to connect every part of the community, CityFibre also announced a digital literacy initiative, with plans to reach more than one million primary-age learners with a digital toolkit to build confidence, curiosity and foundational digital skills. Working in partnership with education experts at 8billionideas, the initiative will roll out The Tech Toolkit – a creative, classroom-ready resource – to around 5,000 schools each year to reach one million primary school children by 2030.

Commenting on the landmark number of connections, CityFibre CEO Simon Holden said: “We have built a nationwide, full-fibre network to be proud of and, today, CityFibre is trusted by millions to power their digital lives. The UK shifted up a gear with the arrival of the altnets, and CityFibre continues to challenge the incumbents and deliver the benefits of competition to households, businesses and partners right across the country.”

CityFibre is trusted by millions to power their digital lives. The UK shifted up a gear with the arrival of the altnets, and CityFibre continues to challenge the incumbents and deliver the benefits of competition to households, businesses and partners right across the country Simon Holden, CityFibre

UK telecoms minister Liz Lloyd added: “This milestone shows the difference the government’s pro-investment environment is making, helping bring fast, reliable broadband to homes and businesses in some of the UK’s hardest-to-reach communities.

“Our investment in broadband infrastructure, including through Project Gigabit, is helping companies like CityFibre reach more communities, faster. We’ll continue to remove barriers to roll-out, and back the investment needed to deliver the digital infrastructure people rely on every day – whether that’s working, learning, running a business, or staying connected with friends and family.”

The milestone in connectivity follows a strong 2025 for the company, with yearly trading results showing new highs in customer growth and profitability.

For the year ended 31 December 2025, it reported revenues of £170m, up 25% year-on-year, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) increased by 460% to £29m, reflecting accelerated take-up across the network. In addition, CityFibre exited the year strongly, with annualised run rates over the fourth quarter of £200m revenue and over £50m adjusted Ebitda.

At the end of the year, CityFibre had exceeded 20% penetration across its consumer footprint, with more than 70% of the households that are switching broadband provider moving onto the CityFibre network where available. The fourth quarter saw an average of more than 50,000 new customers installed each month, a 112% increase year-on-year.

In March 2026, as part of its aim to bring multi-gigabit broadband speeds to millions of UK homes and businesses, CityFibre launched an 8.5Gb product across its UK-wide full-fibre network, looking to provide internet service providers on its network with “game-changing services” that “power innovation and growth” for businesses and the UK economy.