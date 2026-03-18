Ofcom sets out regulation to push UK gigabit broadband to ‘final phase’

UK communications regulator Ofcom has set out the regulatory structure which it believes will drive full-fibre gigabit broadband to reach almost all UK homes and businesses over the next two years.

In setting out its Telecoms Access Review (TAR) 2026-31, finalising plans for how it will enable further competition and investment in the sector, Ofcom has gained general acceptance of its plans from the UK’s disparate and sometimes fractious broadband ecosystem.

Essentially, the regulator says the availability of full-fibre broadband almost everywhere in the UK will lay the foundations for productivity gains across the UK, and according to projections in its Connected nations: Planned network deployments 2025 report, given what is described as “the right support”, full-fibre is set to reach almost 29 million properties by the end of 2027, equivalent to well over nine in 10.

With the broadband industry investing billions each year in bringing better broadband to communities up and down the country, Ofcom says UK gigabit roll-out is now reaching its end phase. Yet it emphasised that the job is not yet done, and to realise the productivity potential of full-fibre for the UK economy, as much of the country as possible must have access to it.

Ofcom says the next frontier for fibre is customers taking it up, with more than half of those eligible for an upgrade yet to make the change. It observed that people and businesses have more choice between broadband providers than ever before – around three-quarters have access to at least two networks, and nearly a third of the country can choose between three. This, it says, has meant “ever-better services at attractive prices”.

At the heart of the announcement is guidance on how Ofcom regulates UK broadband leader Openreach, building on its 2021 regulations regarding the BT-owned company.

Ofcom claims that since it introduced a new regulatory framework, it has driven competition between different broadband networks, meaning that fibre roll-out has been an infrastructure success story.

Protecting sustainable competition Ofcom believes Openreach is retaining significant power in the market, and that the market is not at a point where it can remove regulation entirely. Indeed, it stressed that it was therefore maintaining rules around discounts and deals that could stifle investment and the development of sustainable competition. Ofcom says that through its move, it is incentivising existing networks to invest while making it cheaper and easier for new entrants to the market to build using Openreach’s ducts and telegraph poles. As a result, Ofcom claims, the UK has seen one of the fastest rates of roll-out of full-fibre broadband in Europe, with industry investment ranging between £3bn and £6bn each year. Among the market decisions it has made to support competition, Ofcom has mandated that Openreach’s competitors will continue to have access to its ducts and poles at “fair, cost-based” prices so they can deploy their own networks quickly and economically across the UK. To protect quality of service in less densely populated parts of the UK, where Openreach is unlikely to face competition, Ofcom is introducing backstop standards around the speed and quality of repairs and installations for Openreach’s full-fibre services. Elsewhere, it expects competition to drive service quality. In addition, to address concerns regarding affordability, Ofcom said it would cap the nominal price that Openreach can charge retail providers like Vodafone or Sky – who lease its infrastructure – for download speeds up to 80Mbps, rather than 40Mbps at present. The prices of higher-speed products will remain unregulated, so providers have an incentive to invest in networks that can deliver faster speeds. And as part of its general transitioning to full-fibre networks and gradually shutting down old telephone exchanges, Ofcom said Openreach should not have to incur unnecessary costs for running two networks at the same time. It said it would progressively shift regulation away from copper services to full-fibre services, giving Openreach flexibility to encourage customers to migrate off its old copper network. Alongside its TAR plans, Ofcom said it would be consulting on the specific conditions for when price protections on copper-based services should be removed. Read more about UK broadband Altnets ‘force to be reckoned with’ in UK broadband: Research shows peers reaching around 19.7 million premises, with more than 3.5 million live connections, outperforming the major providers on customer satisfaction and value.

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