CityFibre, AllPoints Fibre introduce multi-gigabit FTTP

As part of its second major platform release in four weeks, which the UK wholesale connectivity provider said demonstrates a commitment to creating a friction-free route to the best in connectivity, AllPoints Fibre Networks (APFN) has launched multi-gig fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) services on its Aquila platform through its partnership with leading independent broadband company CityFibre.

APFN noted that for internet service providers (ISPs), managed service providers (MSPs) and resellers, multi-gigabit services currently create an opportunity to target or protect prosumer users and growing SMEs, with greater upload and download performance. It added that only complex enterprise products such as Ethernet offered a way to meet demands of high value customers until now.

The company stressed that timing is key, with multi-gigabit broadband becoming an expected standard across the market, adding that multi-gigabit services will create a meaningful differentiation opportunity for the market and some headroom for future demand, meeting the demands of high-value customers.

Designed for seamless automation, transparency and efficiency, the Aquila wholesale platform brings together multiple infrastructure providers – Openreach, BT Wholesale, CityFibre and APFN’s own fibre network – into a “single, frictionless experience”.

The platform has an API-first design that offers “real-time visibility and full automation”. With the platform, APFN said partners can scale effortlessly, reducing complexity and unlocking new network services.

In February 2026, it was announced that Aquila partners would gain access to Ethernet products thorough Sky Business Wholesale.

The partnership with CityFibre offers direct access through Aquila to a new enhanced tier of 1.7Gbps and 2.3Gbps FTTP speeds for consumers and businesses, across “the UK’s largest” 10Gb XGS-PON full-fibre network with no additional integrations or operational complexity. The new FTTP services sit alongside existing fibre and Ethernet products and are managed through a unified wholesale platform.

One of CityFibre’s strategic priorities is to expand its wholesale-only network to more than eight million UK premises and drive take-up across all market verticals – that is, residential, business, public sector and mobile.

CityFibre began offering 10Gb XGS-PON access technology as standard from April 2023, enabling residential and business services at symmetrical speeds of up to 10Gbps. The upgrade is said to have been completed ahead of schedule, and in 2025 it rolled out a 5.5Gb wholesale product for ISP partners.

“CityFibre’s 10Gb XGS-PON full-fibre network gives our partners the ability to deliver gigabit capable speeds, with market-leading service performance,” said CityFibre chief commercial officer George Wareing. “Our digital infrastructure is unlocking growth and innovation for small and medium-sized business and, by partnering with APFN, we’re bringing more choice and value to partners and businesses across the UK.”

Sonia Hanson, head of product and propositions at AllPoints Fibre Networks, said: “We’ve recently opened up access to 80,000 more premises across Hull and East Riding that previously weren’t reachable through the platform, and we’re doing it in a way that means those new opportunities are super simple to sell, manage and support.

“It’s not just the rapidly expanding footprint and faster speeds; it’s the type of connectivity now available to partners and their target market. Partners can deliver true business-grade services to companies that rely on resilient, high-capacity connectivity, while also reaching residential-based business users and consumers wanting multi-gig speeds in the home.”