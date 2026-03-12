UK government ‘flying blind’ with poor data in charting regional growth

The government is “flying blind” when it comes to economic growth in the UK’s regions, due to a lack of decent data.

according to the Science, Innovation and Technology Committee of the House of Commons, whose report, Flying blind: Innovation, growth and the regions, is published today.

Chi Onwurah, committee chair, said: “The UK is flying blind when it comes to innovation policy. At a time where economic growth is urgently needed and a new approach to R&D funding is being rolled out, the government and UKRI [UK Research and Innovation] must be guided by data to make evidence-based policy that reflects regional strengths.

“Without the right data, how can we know whether innovation policies are working, whether public money is being directed to the right places, and how much private investment it is generating? Clear and transparent metrics are essential to track investment, outputs and outcomes.”

The committee has pinpointed what it called “unacceptable” shortfalls in data about innovation, making it “impossible” to effectively assess policies. It is urging the government to take a more rigorous, data-driven approach to “ensure public funds encourage the development of regional innovation clusters and stimulate private investment”.

In its summary, the committee stated: “We believe there is still untapped potential for innovation-driven activity across the regions, with an increase in the number of innovation-led clusters”.

The report notes that the government’s 2025 industrial strategy was “unashamedly place-based”, and recognised that “stronger regional growth is critical for the competitiveness of [key growth-driving sectors] and the resilience of the national economy”.

Lack of data But while the idea of having “clusters” of research, development and innovation is lauded by the committee, it found a debilitating lack of data about those clusters, defined as “geographic concentrations of firms, research institutions, skills, and related industries that benefit from proximity and collaboration”. Among the clusters cited are life sciences in Cambridge and Liverpool, financial services in Edinburgh and Leeds, and clean energy industries in Derby and Aberdeen. The committee recommends that the government publish annual data covering the performance and impact of innovation clusters. A theme that emerges strongly from the report is the patchiness of technology-related business growth outside of the South East of England. The UKRI is the UK’s biggest public funder of R&D, with an allocation of £8.8bn in 2025-26. But its CEO, Ian Chapman, told the committee that its “investment per person is consistently higher within the Greater South East than outside”, according to the report. The committee said a data insufficiency problem runs across the whole of the UK, at regional and national level. Its report notes: “We heard of major shortfalls in gathering and sharing data relating to innovation policy, meaning that at present, there is no clear way to track the pipeline from R&D research through to capital investment, company growth and wider economic benefit. “Future disclosures of [government] departmental R&D spending should include breakdowns by region and cluster,” it continues. “The government and UKRI should also develop a framework for tracking impact and publish annual regionally disaggregated reports that set out how public R&D funding supports innovation across the country. These should include company-level data on funding, innovation diffusion and take-up, and geographic distribution.” The report also describes barriers to accessing public R&D funding for people outside “traditional hotspots”. “To support regional innovators more effectively, the government should establish a portal matching innovators to funding and Innovate UK should set clear targets and metrics for increasing engagement across the UK,” it says.