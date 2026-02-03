Kendall names Barnsley as UK’s first tech town

The government has named Barnsley the country’s first so-called “tech town”. This follows the launch of free artificial intelligence (AI) training for all UK citizens, the dubbing of Lanarkshire as the latest AI growth zone, and a £36m investment into an AI research resource supercomputer called Dawn in Cambridge.

Technology secretary Liz Kendall has launched the initiative, which aims to mark out Barnsley as the UK’s trailblazer, acting as a national blueprint for how AI can improve everyday life across education, health and adult training.

A government statement said it will work with Barnsley’s businesspeople, teachers and NHS staff to build a pool of local talent.

The concept seems to be to ensure communities “left behind” by the economic devastation of the de-industrialisation pioneered by Margaret Thatcher’s Conservative government of the 1980s can fare better in the 21st century.

“I am delighted to have been invited by Barnsley, to work with them to achieve their ambition to become the UK’s leading tech town,” said Kendall.

“If we are going to get AI to work for Britain, we need Britons and British public services that can work with AI. That is why Barnsley’s ambitions are crucial, because if we can show that AI helps young people learn, supports local businesses to be more productive, and improves public services, then we can show what’s possible for the whole country.

The government will seek to enleague IT suppliers such as Cisco, Microsoft and Adobe to get involved in the work in Barnsley. Cisco’s and Microsoft’s UK CEOs joined Kendall on her visit to the town.

Local organisations

Local organisations like Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber of Commerce; and Barnsley CVS will also be involved in the tech town initiative.

Elements of the endeavour include free AI and digital training provided by Barnsley College and the South Yorkshire Institute of Technology, and support for local business from Barnsley’s Seam Digital Campus, part of the South Yorkshire Investment Zone.

The initiative will also see Barnsley Hospital testing AI tools that are said to offer quicker check-ins, faster triage and smoother outpatient care. AI tools will also be tested in schools and in Barnsley College, partly to reduce teacher workload.

David Akeroyd, Barnsley College CEO and principal, said: “Being named the UK’s first government‑backed tech town is a significant moment for Barnsley, and Barnsley College is proud to be at the heart of this ambition.”

Barnsley Council leader Stephen Houghton added: “One of the key missions in our inclusive economic growth strategy is for Barnsley to become the UK’s leading digital town. Welcoming the Secretary of State to Barnsley to announce that we are the UK’s first tech town underlines our ambition and commitment to innovation, which will benefit our residents, businesses and partners. This is one of the most important investments in Barnsley in our history, and will help secure our long-term economic future.

“The tech town programme is where cutting-edge technology meets everyday usefulness,” he said. “It will complement our existing plans at The Seam Digital Campus, including the National Centre for Digital Technologies, and the Health on the High Street programme, which is revolutionising how residents can access health and well-being services in Barnsley.”

Oliver Coppard, South Yorkshire’s mayor, added: “Thanks in no small part to work being led by Steve Houghton and Barnsley Council, we’re building a bigger, better economy in South Yorkshire, creating jobs and opportunities in the industries that will define the next generation and beyond.

“That’s why the government have recognised Barnsley as the UK’s first tech town,” he continued. “Because we have already built a thriving digital ecosystem, from The Seam Digital Campus and the growing cluster of digital and creative businesses, to the cutting-edge training at Barnsley College and the South Yorkshire Institute of Technology. Barnsley has all the foundations of a modern, thriving tech economy.”

Simon Johnson, UK government AI ambassador and 2024 Nobel Prize Winner for Economics, pitched in: “AI is changing everything, and the opportunities are massive. We have to make sure that everyone, wherever they live and whatever their background, gets to feel the benefits.

“But that will only happen with ordinary people in the driving seat,” he added. “That’s why what’s happening in Barnsley is going to be critical, to the whole country’s AI aspirations. By putting this technology into the hands of local people, working to improve their town, Barnsley can guide us to an AI-powered future.”

From an IT supplier perspective, Sarah Walker, UK and Ireland chief executive at Cisco, said: “AI is set to be more transformative than the advent of the internet. But to really matter to our citizens today, it must translate locally. That’s exactly what this first government-backed tech town is designed to deliver. How AI can be applied in real places, for real people, to make everyday life and work better. Whether that’s a parent being able to book childcare more easily, or a small business finding the confidence to hire and grow.

“What we’ll learn here in Barnsley won’t stay here; it’ll become a blueprint we can all share and scale as it expands across the UK, helping to drive higher living standards for people and communities right across the country,” she said. “Through the tech town initiative we look forward to working side by side with local schools, colleges, the planned AI Campus and our Cisco Networking Academy providers to support people at every stage of their working lives, whether they’re just starting out or changing direction mid-career.”

While Nathan Hancock, vice-president and managing director for Adobe UK, Ireland and Middle East, said: “By partnering with the government on the tech town initiative, we will bring the best of Adobe’s AI-powered tools, skilling and education programmes to the community, accelerating innovation and creativity, transforming careers, and creating a talent hub in Barnsley.”