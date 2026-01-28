UK government to develop AI tutoring tools

The UK government is working with industry and teachers to develop an artificial intelligence (AI) tutoring tool to give more students access to one-to-one learning.

The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) claimed this technology would be particularly helpful for students from disadvantaged backgrounds who may not otherwise have access to digital tools or tutors.

Education secretary Bridget Phillipson said: “Our mission is to break the link between background and destiny, and we’re working hand-in-hand with teachers to make that a reality. AI tutoring tools have the potential to transform access to tailored support for young people, taking tutoring from a privilege of the lucky few to every child who needs it – so all children can achieve and thrive.

“But AI tools are only helpful in education if they are safe and support learning – and that is a non-negotiable. We will ensure tutoring tools are designed with teachers and rigorously tested, so they enhance pupils’ learning and keep our children safe online, never replacing the human connection that only great teachers can provide.”

As it stands, AI skills are not even widespread among tech workers, and access to AI and the ability to use it depends on many factors including gender and socioeconomic background.

The AI divide is not the only barrier many children face when it comes to effectively accessing education, with many children not having access to technology at home. DSIT said 450,000 children between the ages of nine and 11 from disadvantaged backgrounds could benefit from this technology based on the number of children who are currently accessing free school meals programmes.

According to DSIT’s research, having access to a private tutor can advance a child’s level of learning by five months, giving them more chance of grade attainment at GCSE level, but because of unequal access to these services, children from affluent socio-economic backgrounds are more likely to perform well.

Government-backed AI tools will offer personalised learning support to users with the aim of ensuring a “level playing field” for all students by helping those whose families may not be able to afford tutors outside of school.

To ensure these tools are developed to provide safe and relevant access to education, the government will be looking for the right industry providers to work alongside teachers to create these AI tutoring tools in line with the national curriculum.

Personalisation within these tools will include features such as identifying areas students need more practice in and nudging them along in areas they’re stuck. Trials will begin in secondary schools summer 2026, supported by teachers who will give their feedback on how effective the products are. Education providers will be given training to help them understand and use the tools, and benchmarking will be developed to measure the success and safety of these tools going forward.

The development of AI tutoring tools joins many other technology-related measures announced this year by UK government, all aimed at advancing student education and keeping children safe in digital spaces, including social media bans, banning phone use in schools, guidance on screen time for children under five, and the announcement of a £23m EdTech Testbed pilot programme to allow 1,000 schools and colleges to test AI tools.

Technology secretary Liz Kendall said: “Every child should have an equal shot at success, no matter their background – but in reality, too many disadvantaged children are falling behind their peers in school. We’re determined to close that gap. That’s why we are going to work with teachers and tech experts to make safe, smart AI tutoring tools available to schools by the end of 2027 – providing extra help for kids who couldn’t otherwise afford it.

“Alongside the high-quality, face-to-face teaching of our brilliant educators, this will help to level the playing field for hundreds of thousands of children from disadvantaged backgrounds to make the most of their education by removing the barriers that get in the way.”

The goal is for AI tutoring tools to be available for free in schools by the end of 2027.