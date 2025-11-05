Government to broaden ‘narrow’ computing curriculum

The government will attempt to reverse the declining numbers of young people studying computing at school through a broader programme of study of the subject that retains its core principles.

This will include replacing the computer science GCSE with something more reflective of the “entirety of the computing curriculum”, the government said.

The policy plan follows the government-commissioned Curriculum and assessment review.

“All young people should be equipped with the digital capabilities required for an increasingly technology- and AI [artificial intelligence]-enabled future, and we want to bolster the pipeline of digital talent by encouraging more pupils to consider computing qualifications,” it said.

But there is currently a huge challenge to overcome, with young people turning away from computing and IT studies, especially girls.