Government to broaden ‘narrow’ computing curriculum
Planned changes to the computer science curriculum announced following independent review recommendations
The government will attempt to reverse the declining numbers of young people studying computing at school through a broader programme of study of the subject that retains its core principles.
This will include replacing the computer science GCSE with something more reflective of the “entirety of the computing curriculum”, the government said.
The policy plan follows the government-commissioned Curriculum and assessment review.
“All young people should be equipped with the digital capabilities required for an increasingly technology- and AI [artificial intelligence]-enabled future, and we want to bolster the pipeline of digital talent by encouraging more pupils to consider computing qualifications,” it said.
But there is currently a huge challenge to overcome, with young people turning away from computing and IT studies, especially girls.
Falling interest
Figures quoted in Becky Francis’s independent review revealed that between 2011/12 and 2024/25, dedicated teaching time for computing fell from 4% to 3% of total teaching time at Key Stage 3, and from 5% to just 2% at Key Stage 4.
It said GCSE computer science saw rapid initial take-up following its introduction in 2013/14, but entries have plateaued at 12-13%, and that other technical awards in information and communications technology continue to see limited uptake.
Other stats show that girls are turning away from computing courses. Take-up of GCSE computer science is now 20% for boys, versus 6% for girls, and for the ICT Technical Award it is 5% and 2%, respectively.
Responding to Francis’s review, the government said it agreed that the computing curriculum should be the main vehicle for teaching digital literacy, and that it is confident “recommendations will provide more pupils with valuable digital skills that are essential for the future”.
For example, it said the “refreshed” curriculum will teach pupils AI literacy, how to use data to complete tasks and solve problems, and about bias in technology.
“We will also replace the computer science GCSE with a broader offer that reflects the entirety of the computing curriculum, whilst continuing to uphold the core principles of computer science such as programming and algorithms, and explore the development of a level 3 qualification in data science and AI,” it continued.
It said this will help students “understand and use emerging technologies in their future studies and careers”. “Such a qualification could better reflect the range of knowledge and skills young people need and address current shortages in the digital economy,” it added. The review also revealed that research shows nearly 23% of businesses face a basic digital skills gap, and that 37% don’t have the advanced digital skills required.
A new qualification in data science and AI for 16–18-year-olds will also be considered by the government.
Furthermore, work will be carried out by government and experts on what digital methods should be used across the curriculum to support how different subjects are taught.
“We will include a requirement for the relevant digital content in [certain] subjects’ programmes of study and we will ensure that it aligns with the computing curriculum, to reduce the risk of duplication,” the government said.
To support these proposed changes, the government promised funding for teacher training. “We will continue to invest in the National Centre for Computing Education, equipping teachers to confidently teach about topics such as digital literacy and AI, and supporting them to improve their schools’ computing provision,” it said.
Julia Adamson, executive director of education and public benefit at BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT, said: “Digital skills sit at the heart of today’s global economy and are essential for full participation in modern society.
“The rapid rise of AI and generative AI makes digital literacy more important than ever. The assumption that young people are automatically ‘digitally native’ simply doesn’t hold; intentional, high-quality education is needed. We’re therefore pleased to see a clear ambition for digital literacy for all.
“We welcome the development of a future-facing computing GCSE that reflects the full breadth of the curriculum. It should empower young people to engage confidently in a technology-driven world, whether they’re preparing for specialist digital roles or building the skills to use technology effectively in any profession.”