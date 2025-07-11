Schools using AI to personalise learning, finds Ofsted

Personalisation is just one of the ways education providers are experimenting with artificial intelligence (AI), according to a report from the Office for Standards in Education, Children’s Services and Skills (Ofsted).

When looking into early adopters of the technology to find out how it’s being used, and assess the positives and challenges of using AI in an educational setting, there were some cases where AI was used to assist children who may need extra help due to life circumstances with a view to levelling the playing field.

“Several leaders also highlighted how AI allowed teachers to personalise and adapt resources, activities and teaching for different groups of pupils, including, in a couple of instances, young carers and refugee children with English as an additional language,” the report said.

These examples relate to one school using AI to translate resources for students whose first language isn’t English, and another turning lessons and resources into podcasts for young caregivers to help them catch up on things they’ve missed.

Other use cases for personalisation included using AI to mark work while giving personalised feedback, saving the teacher time while also offering specific advice to students.

Government push In early 2025, the UK’s education secretary, Bridget Phillipson, told The Bett Show the current government plans to use AI to save teachers time, ensure children get the best education possible, and grow the connection between students and teachers. But research conducted by the Department for Education to gauge teachers’ attitudes to the technology found many are wary. Half of teachers are already using generative artificial intelligence (GenAI), according to the research, but 64% of the remaining half aren’t sure how to use it in their roles, and 35% are concerned about the many risks it can pose. Regardless of teacher attitudes, the government is leaning heavily into using AI to make teachers’ lives easier, making plans to invest £4m into developing AI tools “for different ages and subjects to help manage the burden on teachers for marking and assessment”, among many other projects and investments. The Department for Education (DfE), which also commissioned Ofsted’s research into the matter, has stated: “If used safely, effectively and with the right infrastructure in place, AI can ensure that every child and young person, regardless of their background, is able to achieve at school or college and develop the knowledge and skills they need for life.”

Use cases and cautions Early in 2025, the government launched its AI opportunities action plan, which includes how the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) aims to use AI to improve the delivery of education in the UK, with DSIT flagging potential uses such as lesson planning and making admin easier. In some cases, this is exactly what schools and colleges were using it for, according to Ofsted’s research – many were automating common teaching tasks such as lesson planning, marking and creating classroom resources to make time for other tasks; others were using AI in lessons and letting children interact with it. Other schools had already started developing their own AI chatbots, and though no solid plans were yet in place, there were hopes of integrating the technology into the curriculum in the future. But implementing AI has required careful consideration, with the report highlighting: “AI requires skills and knowledge across more than one department.” Each school and college Ofsted spoke to were in different stages of AI adoption, as well as teachers and students having varying levels of understanding of how best to use the technology. Pace of adoption also varied, though most schools seemed to be taking an incremental approach to adoption, changing bit by bit as teachers and students experiment and accept new ways of working using AI technology. The report claimed there didn’t seem to be a “prescriptive” approach about what tools could be used. An “AI champion” existed in most cases, namely someone responsible for implementing and getting others on board with adoption – usually someone who has prior knowledge of the technology in some capacity. Read more about AI and education The government is investing in teacher training and student support to get more girls into maths classes, ultimately leading to AI careers.

Generative AI and LLMs hold great potential for use in the classroom, but the privacy and security implications of its use must be carefully considered, says the Department for Education. A college principal of one the education providers Ofsted spoke to said: “I think anybody who’s telling you they’ve got a strategy is lying to you because the truth of the matter is AI is moving so quickly that any plan wouldn’t survive first contact with the enemy. So, I think a strategy is overbaking it. Our approach is to be pragmatic: what works for the problems we’ve got and what might be interesting to play with for problems that might arise.” When children are involved, safeguarding should be at the forefront of any plans to implement new technologies, which is one of the reasons those running pilots and introducing AI are being so cautious. Those Ofsted spoke to already displayed knowledge about the risks of using the technology, such as “bias, personal data, misinformation and safety”, and many had already developed or were adding to AI policies and best practices. The report said: “A further concern is the risk of AI perpetuating or even amplifying existing biases. AI systems rely on algorithms trained on historical data, which may reflect stereotypical or outdated attitudes… “However, some of the specific aspects of AI, such as its ability to predict and hallucinate, and the safeguarding issues it raises, create an urgent need to assess whether intended benefits outweigh any potential risks.” There have been other less commonly mentioned concerns for some schools, for example, where AI is being used for student brainstorming or individualised marking, there is the possibility of narrowing what is counted as correct, taking away some of the “nuance and creativity” from how students can answer questions and tackle problems. “Deskill[ing]” teachers and making it harder for children to learn certain skills because of a reliance on AI was also mentioned as something education providers are worried about.