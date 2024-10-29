Government urged to introduce 10-year visas for overseas tech graduates

Entrepreneur and investor Ewan Kirk has called on the government to introduce 10-year visas for all overseas technology and science graduates, in a move to boost entrepreneurship and drive economic growth.

Speaking ahead of chancellor Rachel Reeves’ budget, Kirk said that although it’s “politically risky”, extending visas to all overseas graduates of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) would have an “outsized impact” on economic growth.

Kirk, an entrepreneur in residence at the University of Cambridge, chair of DeepTech labs in Cambridge and non-executive director of BAE systems, said the move would help the UK retain talented people and have a net financial benefit.

He said the UK has one of the best higher education systems in the world, and has produced some of the best academics, innovators and entrepreneurs, but that the country has created a “voluntary brain-drain” by forcing out skilled graduates from universities through a combination of visa restrictions, expensive visa applications and creating a hostile and difficult environment for foreign STEM students.

“The government has rightly nailed its flag to the mast of economic growth, but the country is very strapped for cash,” said Kirk. “We need to see the delivery of cheap policies that have an outsized impact. That is exactly what this policy is.”

The proposal is one of a series of “low-cost” measures that could boost innovation and growth in the UK highlighted by Kirk in a policy paper published by Labour-linked think tank Progressive Britain.

They include finding ways to replicate the cluster of innovative businesses that have been spun out of universities in the “golden triangle” – between Cambridge, Oxford and London – elsewhere in the UK.

Obstacles to overcome Duncan Johnson, chief executive of Northern Gritstone, which provides financial backing for innovative startup companies in the North East of England, said the region had the “world-class science” needed to create a new innovation clusters – but there were obstacles to overcome. Speaking at a debate last week, he said that universities in the North, which include Manchester, Leeds and Sheffield, were responsible for £1.1bn of research a year – “not a million miles away” from the research spending of Oxford, Cambridge and London. But outside the “golden triangle” between the three centres, it was difficult to find the talented peopled needed to develop innovative businesses. Northern Gritstone has addressed that by bringing in chief executives based in San Francisco’s Bay Area to run some of the businesses it has backed in the UK. The lack of infrastructure in the North of England is also a problem. For technology clusters to work, organisations in a cluster need to be within an hours’ commuting distance of each other. Leeds, Manchester and Sheffield are only 30 miles apart, but poor rail infrastructure means it takes an hour an a half to travel between them. The government is being urged to work with regional mayors to create more local innovation centres and collaboration between universities and businesses. This has already happened in South Yorkshire and Manchester, and innovation clusters have been started in Bristol, Bath and Cardiff. However, aside from the “Cambridge Triangle” and the Northern Universities, it’s going to take time for universities in the rest of the UK to reach the “critical mass” of science research needed to create new innovation clusters. “I think we will see a lot more clusters happening, but we are on a journey, and we have to take steps to get there,” said Johnson.

Entrepreneurship in schools Kirk has called on the government to teach entrepreneurship in secondary schools to provide young people, the majority of which leave school without going into secondary education, with the skills to set up their own businesses. Emma Jones, founder of Enterprise Nation, which supports small businesses, said that with teachers already facing heavy demands on their time, the best way to do this was to introduce entrepreneurship into existing subjects. That could mean, for example, looking at how to create a sustainable business plan to support climate change in a geography lesson. Students should also be given opportunities for work experience in small entrepreneurial businesses. Labour MP for Newcastle Central and West Chi Onwurah is the newly appointed chair of the Commons Science, Innovation and Technology Committee. She said encouraging entrepreneurial skills in schools could form a part of Labour’s curriculum review, and should also be reflected in careers advice offered to children.

Investment Investment is one of the major themes of the October Budget. The UK has been bottom of the G20 for 27 out of the past 30 years for public and private sector investment, and that has had a knock-on effect on innovation. Jones said small firms were shying away from raising money to invest and banks were becoming more reluctant to lend to small businesses because of international banking regulations such as the Basel accords. One solution is community-focused lending. Community development finance institutions (CDFIs) act like co-operatives to provide finance and support for businesses. Jones said the government could also help by stepping up procurement from small and medium-sized enterprises. The government announced plans some years ago to spend one pound in every three with small businesses by 2022, but has yet to meet its target. A delayed Procurement Act, which was due to arrive in October but has been delayed until February 2025, could, however, encourage the government to award more contracts to smaller companies. “We would love to see the government publish its innovation pipeline,” she said. “Could government publish all of the problem statements it is seeking to solve and then encourage business to pitch back to them with solutions?”