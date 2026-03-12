MP report calls for legislation to overturn Post Office Capture convictions

MPs have called for “urgent legislation” to overturn Post Office convictions based on its Capture software and warned that “unsafe” convictions based on other pre-Horizon systems are yet to be unearthed.

In its latest report, the business and trade select committee highlighted the potential that there are miscarriages of justice for subpostmasters still to be discovered, adding that there is evidence the Ministry of Justice is “wrongly judging eligibility” of subpostmasters that could appeal against convictions.

Former subpostmasters, who used the Capture system in the 1990s, came forward with their stories following ITV’s 2024 drama about the Post Office Horizon scandal. After campaigning, the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) began assessing convictions related to the software, which was also flawed.

The government had already introduced legislation to overturn around 900 convictions based on evidence from the Horizon system. This came in May 2024, when the government faced public outrage after the ITV dramatisation.

The select committee’s call to overturn Capture convictions in the same way is not the first – in 2024, the Horizon Compensation Advisory Board wrote to the secretary of state for justice urging the government to legislate to overturn convictions of subpostmasters based on the Capture system.