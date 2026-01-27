Peer demands independent investigation into DWP’s prosecution of subpostmasters

The government should commit to a thorough independent investigation of the prosecutions of subpostmasters by the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP), a campaigning peer has demanded.

Last August, in light of the Post Office scandal and the overturning of hundreds of wrongful convictions, the DWP said it would review its prosecutions of subpostmasters.

But peer Prem Sikka, who is due to meet DWP minister Andrew Western today (27 January), said he will demand more than what is currently described by the DWP as an “independent assurance review” of the prosecutions.

“I want to see an independent investigation, and I want the survivors and the families of those who have passed away to be invited to give evidence,” added Sikka.

The DWP worked with the Post Office to prosecute subpostmasters – currently estimated to number around 100 – accused of financial crime related to benefits, and there is a belief among peers and campaigners that these prosecutions could be unsafe and need to be reviewed.