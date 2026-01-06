Fujitsu boss has been a Post Office scandal bystander for over a decade

In at least 2013, Fujitsu’s current European boss, Paul Patterson, was part of a senior group of executives at the IT supplier monitoring and downplaying press coverage of challenges against the Horizon system.

Post Office scandal victim and campaigner Lee Castleton has called on Patterson, who faces MPs in a select committee meeting today, to stop being a “bystander” and be a “leader”. Another victim of the scandal, Jo Hamilton, said she expects the same “bullshit” from the likes of Patterson, as in previous hearings.

Patterson has form watching on and taking no action. An internal email from 2013, sent to him, now published by the Post Office scandal public inquiry, reveals Fujitsu’s ardent support of the Post Office’s position that Horizon was robust. It highlights the supplier’s leaders’ unwillingness to speak out or delve deeper to end what became the widest miscarriage of justice in UK history.

He was included in an email from 2013, where a member of the group described a Computer Weekly headline, which stated that an investigation into Horizon errors revealed concerns, as “alarmist”.

The current European boss, as well as the then UK CEO, Duncan Tait, received the email directly. Patterson joined Fujitsu in early 2010 in a senior sales role. He became European boss in 2019.

The email sent by Simon Carter, at the time a senior sales and marketing executive at Fujitsu, alerted senior executives to press coverage about the problems with Horizon.

The email played down concerns and is an early example of the internal culture at Fujitsu, which meant the Post Office scandal was able to unfold unchallenged. The correspondence, which was released by the public inquiry, read: “Folks. You may already have seen this, but there are (at least) two stories on the wires about the Post Office story. In both cases the headline is far more alarmist than the story itself.”

The Computer Weekly headline, Post Office Horizon system investigation reveals concerns, was for an article reporting an investigation into Horizon which revealed areas of concern.

According to a source, the attitude to play down the scandal remains today, as evidenced by comments made by recently departed sales boss Ron Abraham, when discussing the initial report of the Post Office scandal public inquiry, which was revealed by Computer Weekly. He was forced to apologise after describing the findings of the first Post Office public inquiry as “not that bad”, despite it linking the scandal to 13 suicides.

Getaway driver Fujitsu has sat in the background for over two decades as the Post Office wrecked the lives of subpostmasters who had problems with the software they were forced to use. It only came forward when the Post Office needed support on its wrongful prosecutions of subpostmasters, which were based on unexplained account shortfalls appearing on Horizon. In the 2013 Fujitsu email sent to Patterson, Carter wrote: “As you know from a media perspective, we have agreed with the customer that we will not comment on this story unless given permission to by them. But at this stage based on these articles, I don’t think we want to or need to.” Fujitsu declined to comment on the email when contacted by Computer Weekly.