Fujitsu’s role in the Post Office scandal: Everything you need to know

The Post Office scandal began in the late 1990s, when the organisation rolled out Fujitsu’s Horizon computer system across its branch network.

What unfolded over the next half-century is at the centre of public debate today, but this was not always the case. For years, Horizon issues and the plight of subpostmasters were investigated and reported on by Computer Weekly, with little public interest.

ITV’s Mr Bates vs The Post Office dramatisation of the suffering of subpostmasters changed that.

It also finally made life less comfortable for Fujitsu, which had refused to answer Computer Weekly’s questions over the previous 15 years.

It was 2009 when Computer Weekly first revealed the stories of seven subpostmasters and how they had suffered at the hands of the Post Office, after experiencing unexplained account shortfalls on its computer system.

But it wasn’t until the ITV drama, at the beginning of 2024, that public fury dragged the IT giant out of hiding.

Computer Weekly cover from May 2009 when it first reported on the problems subpostmasters were having with the Horizon IT system

What was Fujitsu’s role in the scandal? It was Fujitsu’s takeover of British computer firm ICL in 1998 that gave it the Horizon contract with the government-owned Post Office. Horizon has an electronic point of sale service (EPOSS) that enables subpostmasters and branch workers at more than 18,000 Post Office branches across the UK to key in sales on a touchscreen, with the accounts being automated in the background. At the time of its roll-out in 1999-2000, which replaced mainly paper-based processes, Horizon was the largest non-military IT project in Europe. Soon after the system’s introduction, however, subpostmasters began reporting unexplained shortfalls. Under their contract with the Post Office, the subpostmasters were liable for losses. Between 2000 and 2015, about 900 of them were convicted of financial crimes based on evidence from the Horizon system. Fujitsu knew the system had errors that could cause unexplained losses, but gave evidence in court during prosecutions of subpostmasters claiming Horizon was robust and could not have caused the shortfalls that the subpostmasters were being blamed for. When forced to, at a Post Office Horizon scandal public inquiry hearing, Fujitsu’s European boss, Paul Patterson, admitted that the IT company missed an opportunity to take action and prevent subpostmasters from being convicted. In the past, Fujitsu had defended the Post Office’s irrational position that Horizon did not cause errors, or just kept its mouth shut. The Post Office and Fujitsu had a tense relationship, but were joined at the hip when protecting their brands. But after the ITV drama, they began to “fight like rats in a sack”, as one campaigner described their post-drama relationship. Fujitsu’s silence on errors and its support of the Post Office’s position that Horizon was robust gave credence to the Post Office’s lies and enabled it to wreck lives for nearly two decades.

How did the ITV drama about the scandal change things for Fujitsu? When the Mr Bates vs the Post Office mini-series ended, the nation was united in its disgust. The government, which owns the Post Office, was fearful that the public backlash would force it to act quickly. For example, unprecedented legislation to overturn wrongful convictions based on Horizon evidence was quickly put through Parliament. Significantly, it also meant that Fujitsu was finally forced to answer questions. Paul Patterson, Fujitsu’s European head, at the Horizon IT Inquiry During a Parliamentary select committee hearing just weeks after the drama aired, Patterson said Fujitsu was “morally obligated” to contribute to the costs related to the Post Office Horizon scandal. Days later, in a split from its partner in crime, the Fujitsu boss told the public inquiry that the Post Office’s behaviour was “shameful and appalling”.

Hollow bidding pause The supplier also made what has been described by peer Kevan Jones as a “hollow gesture” when it promised to pause bidding for government contracts. The company, which earns billions of pounds in UK government contracts, sent a letter to the Cabinet Office outlining Fujitsu’s “voluntary undertaking not to bid for government contracts whilst the inquiry is ongoing, unless, of course, the government asks them to”. But it did not say it would not continue to serve existing customers and bid for lucrative extensions to these contracts. Furthermore, Fujitsu had an internal plan to lessen the impact of the bidding pause, and was, as revealed by Computer Weekly, still eyeing a huge UK government bounty. Computer Weekly article revealing Fujitsu’s workaround for its own bidding pause Computer Weekly also revealed Fujitsu’s workaround for its own bidding pause, calling into question the company’s gesture. Fujitsu staff were actually instructed how to bid for government contracts during the self-imposed ban. In a flow diagram sent to staff, instructions advised staff that if a public sector body is not an existing customer, rather than pull out of the bidding, they can look to see if they have a unique selling point. Failing that, staff were told to ascertain whether there is potential for a failed procurement if they pull out, and if so, they should “escalate to Fujitsu’s head of public sector to raise with the Crown Representative”. Computer Weekly also revealed a Fujitsu staff forum answer to the question about the ban on bidding. Dave Riley, then head of public sector at Fujitsu UK, told an employee it was not an outright ban, but another “gateway”, and that Fujitsu already has hundreds of millions of pounds worth of backlog of contracts to be delivered. MP Liam Byrne called on Fujitsu to put actions behind the promises it had made to MPs, victims of the Post Office scandal and UK taxpayers, and stop bending rules, stop bidding and pay up what it owes for the damage it partly caused.