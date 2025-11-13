Post Office contract with Fujitsu has option to extend into 2028

The Post Office’s contract with Fujitsu for the supplier’s Horizon system has a built-in option to continue into 2028.

The news earlier this week that the deal was being extended 12 months to March 2027, costing an additional £41m, was criticised by Post Office scandal victims and campaigners. But the official tender includes a built-in option for up to another 12 months, which sources believe will inevitably be taken up.

The tender said: “However, based on the transition plan from replacement supplier, further extension of 6-12 months may be required.”

If the option included in the latest agreement is taken up as some sources believe will be necessary, it could add another £41m plus inflation to the cost to taxpayers.

One specialist IT contract lawyer, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “I think there is every chance of this dragging over into 2028. It’s not just the system, but data that will presumably need to be migrated. That is a complex process, especially in testing and validating the data transfer.”

The Horizon system is at the centre of the scandal which saw subpostmasters blamed and punished for account shortfalls caused by computer errors. Hundreds of people were wrongly convicted of crimes based on data from the faulty system, with many sent to prison. Many more had their lives ruined as a result of huge financial costs, with the system linked to 13 suicides and 10 attempted suicides.

The tender notice for the recent deal stated: “In order to allow for continuity whilst we complete the procurement exercise and to begin the transition process away from [Fujitsu], an extension of an additional one year to 31 March 2027 is required.”