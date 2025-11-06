Unearthed report reveals source of Post Office’s tenuous Capture sales pitch

An internal Post Office report has been unearthed that reveals the organisation was targeting sales of its flawed Capture system to thousands of branches with misleading claims on error reduction.

The 13-page report from July 1993, which has been disclosed to Computer Weekly by a source, was titled: Capture: An investigation into changes in cash account errors.

Like the Horizon system, which was introduced later and is today at the heart of the Post Office scandal, the Capture software used in Post Office branches was proven to have caused accounting discrepancies, for which subpostmasters were blamed and punished.

Information from the 1993 report was used in sales pitches for Capture, whereby subpostmasters were led to believe that the floppy disk-based software would reduce errors in their accounting returns. But the report did not take into account potential software-generated errors, only errors spotted at its checking centre in Chesterfield, where paper cash accounts were sent.

There is no suggestion that the report was ever supposed to look at software errors, but the Post Office sales pitch used a figure from it, suggesting accounting errors were reduced, without considering software-generated errors. It has now admitted they could have caused accounting discrepancies.

The internal report analysed accounting errors at branches before and after the software was installed, and advised the Post Office on its Capture sales strategy. But according to an expert, it ignored software-generated errors in its research.

• Read the unearthed report here: Capture: An investigation into changes in cash account errors •

In a June 1994 newsletter from “the Capture team” to subpostmasters, the Post Office revealed that branches using the Capture system had 55% fewer accounting errors than those that had not installed the software.

“Did you know? Capture Offices make 55% fewer cash account errors than non-automated offices,” said the newsletter. It also revealed that, by then, the software was used in 1,300 branches.

But one former Post Office worker with expert knowledge, who has studied the report, said: “The author seems to have relied wholly on ‘reported errors’ information, coming from a Post Office checking team in Chesterfield.

“Those teams wouldn’t have had any way of knowing whether the errors were system-generated or user-generated. They would almost certainly not have suspected the software, and so would probably have thought the subpostmasters made the errors.”

The Post Office did not comment on the report, citing that it did not believe it had been made aware of the document it commissioned. But a spokesperson said: “We have been very concerned about the reported problems relating to the use of the Capture software and are sincerely sorry for past failings that have caused suffering to postmasters.”

The Criminal Cases Review Commission is currently reviewing about 30 Capture-based cases of potential wrongful conviction and has already referred one to the Court of Appeal.

A 2024 report by investigation firm Kroll, instigated by the fallout of the Horizon scandal, concluded there is a “reasonable likelihood” that the Post Office’s Capture software caused the accounting shortfalls subpostmasters were blamed for.

The former Post Office worker added: “This [1993] report was probably commissioned by the Post Office Capture team seeking to provide a positive ‘error reduction’ message about Capture, and trying to boost sales, a year after its launch.”

The report came at a time when the Post Office was trying to compete with accounting systems from third-party suppliers used in branches, such as an MS-DOS-based system created by subpostmaster Richard Jackson.

The Post Office was eyeing major sales of the software, which cost subpostmasters over £1,000 initially. The report advised the Post Office that Capture sales had so far been more successful in small offices than competing software, and that it should target larger branches, where it believed thousands still had no “balancing software”.

The unearthed report said: “Up until 1993, Capture had been sold to 823 subpostmasters and competing software to 911. This is less than 10% of the network of [branches]. Thus, the potential market for the product is still very large.”

The Post Office eradicated all competition in 2000, when it mandated that all branches to move to the Horizon system from Fujitsu.