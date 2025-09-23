Post Office Capture appeals slowed by poor records

The review of criminal convictions based on data from Post Office Capture software is slow, as a lack of records makes it difficult for appellants to prove they used the software.

While the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) has now accepted that the Capture software could have caused unexplained shortfalls, former subpostmasters seeking to clear their names must find evidence that they used the software from the 1990s.

This is a challenge due to the passing of over 30 years and a lack of records. Rupert Lloyd Thomas, a veteran of the Post Office who joined the organisation in 1974 and left in the early 2000s, has been helping Capture victims find evidence, which he said is proving to be “bloody difficult”. The campaigner played a key role in finding evidence of problems with the Capture system, which was used by an estimated 200 Post Office branches in the 1990s.

The Capture system, which predates Fujitsu’s Horizon system, was used in Post Office branches in the 1990s to replace paper-based accounting. As with the controversial Horizon system at the centre of the Post Office scandal, which saw subpostmasters blamed for unexplained losses, some users of Capture were prosecuted for financial crimes.

The controversy over the Capture system emerged in January 2024 after ITV drama Mr Bates vs the Post Office told the stories of subpostmasters who had suffered at the hands of the Horizon system.

It was the same month that Kevan Jones, an MP at the time who now sits in the House of Lords, highlighted evidence of injustices triggered by Capture losses.