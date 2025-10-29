Post Office Capture redress scheme ‘went down like lead balloon’ and is ‘discriminatory’

A former subpostmaster who suffered at the hands of the Post Office’s faulty Capture accounting software has said the announced compensation scheme “discriminates” against claimants.

The scheme is offering initial redress payments of £10,000, with final award bands up to £300,000, to subpostmasters who suffered as a result of the Capture software’s flaws, with “exceptional cases” receiving payments above the upper limit.

The scheme, unlike the Post Office Horizon redress schemes, only allows one appeal.

Former subpostmaster Lee Bowerman, who lost his business as a result of shortfalls experienced while using Capture, accused the government of discriminating against Capture users compared with those who suffered at the hands of the Horizon system. “Where did they get the figure of £300,000 from? It doesn’t even scratch the surface of my losses,” he said.

“Where did they get the figure £300,000 from. It doesn’t even scratch the surface of my losses,” he said.

orizon system. “Where did they get the figure £300,000 from. It doesn’t even scratch the surface of my losses,” he said.

“Also, we get one appeal, which is unfair – you can’t deny opportunities for further opportunities to challenge offers because it has been proven with the Horizon schemes that those who appealed got increased payments.”

Steve Marston, who attended a meeting with Post Office minister Blair McDougall along with Bowerman and other former subpostmasters, said “the announcement went down like a lead balloon”.

He asked: “What are exceptional circumstances? The government should make this clear.”

Department of Business and Trade Computer Weekly asked the Department of Business and Trade what the exceptional circumstances were, and the spokesperson said the department would get back to us. Marston was convicted of financial crime in 1997 as a result of an unexplained shortfall in his branch in Bury, Lancashire. He was prosecuted for theft and false accounting, following an unexplained shortfall of nearly £80,000. Marston said he had never had any problems using the paper-based accounting system, but that changed when his branch, which he ran from 1973, began using the Capture system. The Criminal Courts Review Commission (CCRC) is currently reviewing his appeal against the conviction, along with about 30 other Capture-based cases. The compensation scheme is not open to those with criminal convictions, but they can appeal against convictions through the CCRC. The Capture redress scheme will be tested on 150 claimants before being fully rolled out to all those who were affected. The government believes there will be up to 1,500 claims. Many Capture users suffered in the same way as users of Horizon, the software that followed.