Former Post Office staff in Horizon replacement bid team

Two former Post Office executives are part of a team at software firm Escher bidding to win the contract to replace the computer system at the centre of the Post Office scandal.

Escher is eyeing up Lot 2 of the government contract, which seeks a supplier to provide a commercial-off-the shelf (COTS) electronic point of sale (EPOS) software system.

The Post Office wants a supplier to assess and select an off-the-shelf Horizon replacement “tailored for its future needs” and support the implementation, including configuration, testing and roll-out. The tender is worth just over £169m.

As part of the controversial Horizon system, the Post Office used middleware from Escher, known as Riposte, which the Fujitsu-designed software was written onto.

There is no suggestion the Escher software was at fault, but a source, who worked in the development of the original Horizon EPOS system in the 1990s, told Computer Weekly in 2021 that the big flaw in Horizon was the way data was being written to Riposte.

Escher is a specialist provider of e-commerce software to postal services across the world. Computer Weekly contacted the company for comment, but it had not responded at the time of publishing.

The Post Office said: “We are speaking to a range of potential suppliers and recently hosted three pre-market engagement events. Postmasters have been represented at the market engagement events with potential suppliers, and there is further representation and opportunity for feedback throughout the transformation programme. We cannot comment on who may or may not bid, as at this stage the procurement exercise has not yet commenced.”

A source told Computer Weekly that Escher has had representatives at Post Office headquarters in recent weeks, including former Post Office staff who are involved in the Escher team targeting the contract. At least two of the team have, between them, served decades at the Post Office, including in senior roles.