Wrongly convicted subpostmasters may have to wait another year for redress

Subpostmasters wrongly convicted of financial crimes could still be waiting for full compensation settlements well into 2026, according to a Public Accounts Committee (PAC) report.

The committee of MPs also criticised the government for its lack of action in contacting former subpostmasters who have not responded to invitations to apply for compensation.

The report comes days after the government’s self-congratulatory announcement that 7,000 victims of the Post Office Horizon scandal have received over £1bn in compensation. The government said this shows “progress”, but the figure hides a continued struggle for many.

The PAC accused the government of taking “insufficient action to ensure that all entitled to compensation from the scandal have applied for it”.

The Post Office scandal, which was first exposed by Computer Weekly in 2009, saw thousands of subpostmasters blamed and punished for unexplained accounting shortfalls that were eventually proven to be caused by computer errors. There are now five different compensation schemes related to the scandal, including one specifically for subpostmasters who used the Capture system, which pre-dated Horizon.

Another year of struggle In its latest report, the PAC said that in the Overturned Convictions Scheme (OSS), of which the Department for Business and Trade (DBT) took control from the Post Office this month, 25 of the 111 eligible individuals have not yet submitted a claim. The scheme was created for subpostmasters who had convictions overturned before the government introduced legislation to overturn hundreds of related convictions en masse. “It is possible that claims may not be received for the remaining 25 eligible individuals until into 2026 due to the complexity of their cases,” said the PAC report. My case still stands in the High Court, and ... if I had applied to the schemes, they would say the court found me guilty of a breach of contract [so] they’re not going to pay me anything substantial or fair or reasonable Lee Castleton, former subpostmaster The 25 victims have received an interim payment of £200,000, with a further £250,000 payment to be made on receipt of a full claim. There is a three-month transition period from the Post Office to the DBT to transfer the relevant data and handling of claims. The PAC committee recommended: “The department should outline how it plans to handle remaining cases under the OSS, including how claims will be handled differently following the transition of the scheme from the Post Office to the department.” The PAC also revealed that only one in five of 18,500 letters alerting subpostmasters to their eligibility to apply through the largest compensation scheme, known as the Historic Shortfalls Scheme (HSS), have been responded to. “By 31 March 2025, approximately 18,500 letters had been sent by the Post Office, with a response rate of 21%,” the report said. Another 5,000 letters are expected to be sent this year. It said the government has no plans to “track down” victims who might not even be aware of what they are entitled to. “The 18,500 people written to by March 2025, as part of this scheme, does not represent all those affected, and the government has no plans for following up with people who are, or may be, eligible to claim under the schemes but who have not yet applied,” added the PAC.