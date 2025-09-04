Depression, anxiety, PTSD and suicidal thoughts: Post Office victims speak out

Over three-quarters of former subpostmasters caught up in the Post Office Horizon scandal experienced significant health problems as a result.

In its latest publication, the Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry’s listening project, In Your Own Words, revealed that scandal victims suffered from depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and suicidal thoughts.

“They described these issues as having far-reaching consequences in their day-to-day lives,” said the report.

Some told the public inquiry’s listening project that severe medical conditions, such as strokes, diabetes and heart issues, had been brought on by the scandal’s impact on them, and that the stress had caused existing conditions to worsen.

Participants in the survey were victims of what is now described as the widest miscarriage of justice in UK history, which affected thousands of former subpostmasters and Post Office branch workers. Hundreds of those were wrongly prosecuted based on flawed evidence from the Post Office’s faulty Horizon computer system, and many more were forced into bankruptcy after covering phantom account shortfalls that only existed in the Horizon IT system.

More than 300 people have shared their experiences with the listening project.

Human devastation The report brings home the human suffering inflicted on people as a result of the lengths an organisation went to in an attempt to cover up problems with a major IT project. It was after the introduction in 2000 of the Post Office Horizon system, supplied by Fujitsu, that subpostmasters and their staff began having problems balancing their accounts. One respondent to the survey said: “The constant struggle with the faulty machine created immense stress and anxiety. Each day, we were faced with shortfalls that couldn’t be explained or rectified. The pressure of these unexplained losses led to sleepless nights and constant worry about the future of our family and business. The feeling of being unable to trust the very system designed to support our work eroded our confidence and mental well-being.” The constant struggle with the faulty machine created immense stress and anxiety. The feeling of being unable to trust the very system designed to support our work eroded our confidence and mental well-being Post Office victim People are still suffering today, years after traumatic events such as being aggressively audited by the Post Office when unexplained account shortfalls appeared. One respondent described a recent breakdown: “This year, I have suffered with flashbacks to the day of the audit, my arrest and interview under caution, and my eventual dismissal. I have suffered a mental breakdown and been hospitalised for a week – and took nearly three months to recover. “It is believed that this was brought on by stress and heightened blood pressure. I am currently undergoing CBT [cognitive behavioural therapy]. All the emotions listed above returned after seeing the [TV drama] and realising what had actually happened to me.”