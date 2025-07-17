Fujitsu outage crashes Post Office Horizon system

Post Office branches were unable to do business for hours today following a major outage at a Fujitsu datacentre.

The nationwide outage meant subpostmasters were unable to use the Horizon computer system on which they run their businesses.

Subpostmasters received a message from the Post Office which read: “There is a major outage within the Fujitsu datacentre causing branches to lose connectivity and the ability to trade.”

It said Fujitsu had identified the root cause of the issue and was taking action to resume services.

At 3.20pm, a Post Office spokesperson said: “We are aware that there is a major outage across the Post Office estate. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused. We are working hard to restore service as soon as possible. This is not a cyber-related issue. We are aware of what has caused this outage, and the earliest that Post Office services will resume is 4pm today.”

One affected subpostmaster, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “This network managed by Fujitsu is clearly no longer fit for purpose. Are Fujitsu going to compensate postmasters for the loss of business, or at the very least pay our costs?”

At the time of publishing, the systems remained down.

The problems come as the Horizon system is under the spotlight due to widespread public awareness of the Post Office scandal, which was triggered by its errors.

Horizon is at the centre of the scandal, which destroyed the lives of thousands of people and ultimately cost billions of pounds to UK taxpayers.

Subpostmasters were blamed for account shortfalls that were caused by software errors. Hundreds were prosecuted, with many sent to jail and many more financially ruined.

Last week, the chair of the statutory public inquiry into the Post Office scandal said he could not rule out the “real possibility” that 13 people took their own lives as a result of their treatment by the Post Office after they suffered unexplained shortfalls in their branches.

Fujitsu’s contract with the Post Office to provide and support the Horizon system comes to an end in March 2026 after nearly three decades.

A government investigation of the current Horizon system is underway, with subpostmasters claiming it remains error-prone.

The software is set to be replaced with off-the-shelf software after a government tender was published in May.

The Post Office scandal was first exposed by Computer Weekly in 2009, revealing the stories of seven subpostmasters and the problems they suffered due to Horizon accounting software, which led to the most widespread miscarriage of justice in British history (see below timeline of Computer Weekly articles about the scandal since 2009).