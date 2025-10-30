Peer angry as sales figures suggest Fujitsu has weathered Post Office scandal storm

Fujitsu grew its UK public sector business over the last 12 months despite widespread criticism for its role in the Post Office scandal.

The sales increase for the year to April 2025 is in contrast to a sharp decline in the previous year, which included the immediate backlash after ITV’s dramatisation of the scandal widened understanding of Fujitsu’s role.

The figures, which suggest the supplier’s UK business has weathered the storm, come on the eve of the deadline for Fujitsu to publish an outline of its contribution to restorative justice for subpostmasters affected by the scandal.

By tomorrow (31 October) Fujitsu, along with the government and the Post Office, must publish a “report outlining any agreed programme of restorative justice,” which was ordered by the Post Office scandal public inquiry.

According to the latest report from public sector market watcher Tussell, between May 2024 and April 2025, Fujitsu made sales worth £453m to the UK public sector, which was 1.2% higher than the £447.5m of deals done in the same period from 2023 to 2024, which included four months of the Post Office scandal backlash that followed the ITV drama series.

This could signal that Fujitsu’s public sector business is recovering. In the year to April 2023, the full year before ITV’s drama, its sales were worth about £470m but then dropped 5% in the following financial year during which the drama was broadcast. In January 2024, under the public gaze, Fujitsu banned itself from bidding for government contracts.