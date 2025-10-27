Post Office paid one law firm more for inquiry representation than cost of actual inquiry

The statutory public inquiry into the Post Office scandal cost less to run than the money paid by the Post Office to one company for legal representation during the four-year process.

In its latest financial statement, the public inquiry reported spending of £26m for its most recent financial year.

Inquiry costs include the salaries of inquiry chair and assessors, secretariat, legal team, and counsel cost. Scandal victims, who are core participants in the inquiry, had legal fees paid by the inquiry, and then there are costs including hiring event locations.

The latest figures added to the total cost of the inquiry between 2000 and 2024, around £48m, still comes to £12m less than the £86m the Post Office paid Herbert Smith Freehills (HSF) for representation at the inquiry.

As revealed by Computer Weekly last month, a response to a freedom of information request from a campaigner known on X as Monsieur Cholet revealed that from 2020 up to and including 2025, the Post Office spent £83m with HSF for support as the legal representative of the Post Office at the public inquiry, and £3m on its support for Post Office witnesses with their statements to the inquiry.

This figure also dwarfs the £50m cost of the Metropolitan Police-led national investigation into the Post Office scandal, known as Operation Olympos. “Accounting officers need to be accountable,” the campaigner said.

When told the figures last month, campaigning former subpostmaster Sir Alan Bates said: “It is utter madness that a publicly owned corporation is allowed to waste so much public money on trying to justify its years of incompetence and mismanagement and cover the backs of its executives, who all seemed to be suffering from corporate amnesia.”

He called for a Public Accounts Committee investigation into the spending.