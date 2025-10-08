Fujitsu boss said Post Office inquiry report wasn’t ‘that bad’, despite link to suicides

A senior leader at Fujitsu told colleagues the first report from the public inquiry into the Post Office Horizon scandal was “not that bad”, despite it linking problems with the IT supplier’s software to 13 suicides.

During a meeting in which he said he was speaking “candidly”, the member of the company’s top team, who is leaving Fujitsu, also told staff that the supplier could get around its self-imposed public sector bidding pause by working as a subcontractor, with other suppliers fronting the bids.

His recorded remarks about the devastating inquiry findings are at odds with Fujitsu’s apologetic statements. The report, which was published in July, was described as “profoundly disturbing” by the Post Office Horizon scandal public inquiry chair, Wyn Williams.

When publishing volume one of the inquiry’s report, Williams said he could not rule out the “real possibility” that 13 people took their own lives as a result of their treatment by the Post Office after unexplained shortfalls in their branches, which were eventually found to be caused by errors in Fujitsu’s software.

At the time of the release of volume one of the inquiry’s report in July, Fujitsu said: “We have apologised for, and deeply regret, our role in subpostmasters’ suffering, and we wish to reiterate that apology today. We hope for a swift resolution that ensures a just outcome for the victims.”

The senior leader, whose identity is known to Computer Weekly, briefed colleagues following the publication of the first instalment of the inquiry’s report on the scandal. Computer Weekly has heard a recording of the senior leader telling staff that the inquiry report “was bad” but “not that bad”, and that there was nothing in it that should make him or others “feel bad about working for Fujitsu”.

The statutory public inquiry’s first report said at least 10,000 people have been affected, to different degrees, as a result of the flaws in Fujitsu’s Horizon IT system and the Post Office’s decision to blame subpostmasters for unexplained losses.