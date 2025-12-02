Post Office scandal could widen to thousands more branches after third system appeal

Thousands more subpostmasters could be found to have been victims of the Post Office Horizon scandal after a criminal conviction based on a third faulty Post Office system is sent to the Court of Appeal.

Horizon scandal campaigner Jo Hamilton said she always suspected the third system, known as APS/APT, was causing shortfalls that she was unable to identify due to a lack of paperwork.

Last week, the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) referred the 2001 conviction of former subpostmaster Gareth Snow to the Court of Appeal. The CCRC said there was evidence that the APS/APT, which Snow used in his branch in Denbighshire, “could cause accounting errors”.

Hundreds of convictions based on evidence from the Horizon system have been overturned. Meanwhile, one conviction based on evidence from a second system known as Capture has been sent to the Court of Appeal, and 30 more are being reviewed.

The first CCRC referral for a subpostmaster conviction based on APS/APT evidence reinforces the view that subpostmasters who experienced problems with any Post Office system are potentially victims of the Post Office scandal.

Thousands more could be affected through APS/APT. In a 1994 news article in the Barry and District News, Richard Dykes, then managing director at Post Office Counters, was quoted as saying the APS/APT system was already installed in 3,000 Post Office branches, with the aim of reaching 6,000 over the following 12 months. It included an electronic terminal connected to telephone lines and was used to carry out transactions such as rent, rates and utility payments.