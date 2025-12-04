Fujitsu police contract ‘complicates’ Post Office investigation

The Metropolitan Police officer leading the national investigation into crimes committed during the Post Office scandal said Fujitsu’s contact to run the police network “complicates matters”.

Through Fujitsu’s Law Enforcement Community Network (LECN) contract with the Home Office, separate nationwide police forces share information. The network acts as the backbone for cross-force collaboration, allowing the Metropolitan Police and other forces to coordinate investigations such as Operation Olympos.

In August, Computer Weekly raised concerns over a potential conflict of interest if Operation Olympos uses the network, due to Fujitsu staff being investigated.

The investigation is a nationwide operation involving police forces across the UK, and is currently reviewing over 1.5 million documents.

Four Regional Investigation Teams are made up from police forces across England and Wales, with Police Scotland, Police Service of Northern Ireland and the National Crime Agency also making a contribution.

Asked if he was comfortable with this at a press update on the investigation, Metropolitan Police commander Stephen Clayman of Operation Olympos would not comment on the Fujitsu contract, but said: “There are these things in the sidelines which complicate matters, and that is something I’m trying not to be distracted with.

“We’ve got a job to do, and we’ll do that objectively and as the evidence takes us.”