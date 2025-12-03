Post Office finally investigates Horizon defect, but investigator slams comms strategy

The Post Office will finally look into a Horizon defect that left branch accounts with unexplained shortfalls, six years after it was initially warned about the problem.

But a forensic investigator who helped expose the Horizon scandal slammed the Post Office’s initial response to Computer Weekly questions about the issue, which he described as “arrogant and dismissive”.

Following a Computer Weekly article and the investigator’s letter to the Post Office scandal public inquiry, the Post Office will now look into the Horizon defect. It will also consult with current subpostmasters on the issue.

In 2019, subpostmaster Denis O’Donnell, who for decades ran a branch in Prestatyn, Wales, informed the Post Office of the error. This was at a time the Post Office was reeling after judgements in a High Court battle with subpostmasters, one which ended in a devastating defeat when subpostmasters proved the Post Office Horizon system was causing unexplained account shortfalls they were blamed and punished for.

The defect, which O’Donnell describes as “the part payment cash discrepancy issue”, could have seen Post Office branch customers receiving extra cash from subpostmasters without realising. A Horizon screen icon which has two opposite uses, allowing the subpostmaster to both take money and pay money, is at the centre of the issue.

It was June 2019 when O’Donnell first alerted the Post Office and sent letters to senior executives including former CEO Nick Read and Mark Davies, who headed up the Post Office’s communications department.

O’Donnell’s first letter stated that it was “regarding a possible systemic problem”.