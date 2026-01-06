Former Fujitsu IT support team were ‘legalised hackers’

Fujitsu staff in the Post Office Horizon support centre could have stolen money from subpostmasters without them knowing but never did, according to 2015 whistleblower interview.

According to former Fujitsu tech worker turned vital scandal whistleblower Richard Roll, remote access auditing rules could be ignored by a team of “legalised hackers” who used backdoors to access branch accounts.

Roll – who worked in the Fujitsu support centre from 2001 to 2004, offering third-line tech support to subpostmasters – gave evidence in the High Court which helped subpostmasters to expose the truth about the Post Office and Fujitsu’s treatment of subpostmasters.

The latest information from the recorded 2015 interview comes as Fujitsu’s European boss Paul Patterson prepares to face MPs in the business and trade select committee, where he will face questions over Fujitsu’s role in the scandal and the steps it is taking provide redress to victims.

Roll gave evidence in the 2018/19 Group Litigation Order (GLO) for subpostmasters led by campaigning former subpostmaster Sir Alan Bates, who were suing the Post Office after they were blamed and punished for accounting shortfalls caused by computer errors.

Around 800 subpostmasters were wrongly blamed for accounting shortfalls and convicted of financial crimes between 2000 and 2015, based on flawed evidence form the Horizon system. The Post Office Horizon scandal also saw many more subpostmasters lose their livelihoods and have their lives turned upside down after being blamed.