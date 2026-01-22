DWP review of Post Office worker prosecutions yet to start, months after announcement

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has yet to formally launch its review of prosecutions of subpostmasters, despite it being announced in August 2025, and has yet to appoint a reviewer.

Lawyers representing former subpostmasters are not waiting around, as the DWP “drags its feet” and have cases “lined up” for the Criminal Cases Review Commission to review.

In the aftermath of the Post Office Horizon scandal hitting the headlines and the overturning of subpostmaster convictions based on data from the Post Office’s Horizon system, the government department announced a review of its own prosecutions of subpostmasters.

The “independent assurance review”, as it was described by the DWP, will look at prosecutions between 1996 and 2018. But Neil Hudgell, lawyer at Hudgell Solicitors, which represents hundreds of Post Office scandal victims, said the DWP is “dragging its feet” and his law firm is pursuing its own investigations on behalf of clients, already having “a couple of cases lined up” to send to the CCRC.

“We’ve unearthed some interesting things that we think impact the safety of convictions, so we’re not waiting around on DWP themselves,” said Hudgell. “Someone needs to lean on the DWP, because it’s not good enough. [The longer it takes] the more suspicion subpostmasters have that there’s something to hide.”

Around 100 subpostmasters and staff were prosecuted by the DWP with support from the Post Office. The DWP said it has recovered material and reviewed cases, but has so far has not found evidence that Horizon data was used by it to prosecute subpostmasters or branch staff.