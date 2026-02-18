Eradicating Fujitsu and Horizon from the Post Office, step by step

Decommissioning and replacing an IT system that has caused irreparable harm to thousands of people is not the usual job description of an incoming chief technology officer (CTO), but that’s what Paul Anastassi signed up for when he took on the role at the Post Office.

In January 2025, the veteran of 30 years in IT management stepped in as interim CTO at the organisation, which is still reeling from the devastating fallout of the Post Office scandal.

As well as running tech operations at the Post Office, Anastassi has the unenviable task of removing and replacing Fujitsu’s Horizon system, the error-ridden software that a public inquiry linked to 13 people taking their own lives.

It was 2009 when Computer Weekly first exposed and began its, so far, 16-year investigation into the Post Office scandal, and two years since a TV drama made knowledge of it more widespread.

The Horizon system has been in use at Post Office branches for over 30 years, with several unsuccessful attempts to replace it, despite the controversies surrounding its existence.

Anastassi, who is now permanent CTO reporting to CEO Neil Brocklehurst, told Computer Weekly that his team is making good progress on replacing Horizon and its supplier Fujitsu.

In fact, he committed to dates for Fujitsu’s removal from Post Office IT and the total eradication of the Horizon system.

As revealed by Computer Weekly earlier this month, Anastassi said the Post Office will see the back of Fujitsu by summer 2027 and will have removed every trace of Horizon by 2030, probably earlier.

More than an EPOS It is not a simple change. Anastassi said one of the challenges of replacing the system is that it is much more than just swapping out an electronic point of sale (EPOS) system, which is what Horizon is often described as. “People often refer to [this project] as the Horizon replacement, but it absolutely is not,” Anastassi told Computer Weekly. “Horizon is broken into many components, and the front end is just one part of it.” People often refer to [this project] as the Horizon replacement, but it absolutely is not. Horizon is broken into many components, and the front end is just one part of it Paul Anastassi, Post Office He described the system as “very, very bespoke” in its current form. “There are more than 80 components that make up the Horizon platform, and only half of those are managed by Fujitsu. The other components are internal and often with other third parties as well,” he added. “There’s a whole load of processing modules that sit behind that allow a subpostmaster to sell a product. It even touches our core finance system and our data platform.” Anastassi, who has 30 years’ experience in IT management, including roles at Lockheed Martin, Vodafone and Rank Group, said the front-end EPOS system replacement is very important, however, because the current one “has aged, to say the very least”. The plan is to introduce a modern front end that is device agnostic. “We want to get away from [the need] to have a certain device on a certain terminal in your branch. We want to provide flexibility around that,” said Anastassi. He said the roll-out of the new front end doesn’t have to happen at the same time as the back end, because they are “deliberately separate”.

Composing the system Key to the future and the new approach is a composable architecture, said Anastassi. This will allow the Post Office to bring in systems that it doesn’t build itself. “We may buy software as a service [SaaS] off-the-shelf, and they have to fit in with that composable structure,” he explained. “It’s an event-driven, service-orientated architecture, which means we build and we buy where appropriate.” For example, he said it will keep what he describes as “the Post Office secret sauce”, which are the products that it needs to maintain and bring to market. But other utility-based components can be taken as SaaS, which the CTO said “makes them much more reliable, far more available, and [means] they meet a common standard from end to end”. Anastassi stressed: “Our technology will be standards-based, which is not where we are today.” This is part of the plan to avoid what came before and simplify the future. “I’ve got one eye on making sure that we are never again in a situation that we found ourselves in with Horizon, but also that the future platform can deliver the services that subpostmasters want for years to come, without having to go through massive updates and refunding and so on. It’s just a far simpler way of working,” he said.

The core suppliers Things are finally moving at pace, and by the summer of this year, two separate contracts will be signed with suppliers, signalling the beginning of the final act for Fujitsu and its Horizon system. The Post Office put two contracts out to tender. The first, Lot 1, will see a supplier take over the existing Horizon services in a £323m deal. It will include application support, development and release management, as well as migration from the on-premise datacentre to the cloud, and the establishment of a cloud-native back-office and channel platform. Known as the Walk in and Take Over (WITO) contract, it had many bidders, but has been reduced to a handful of suppliers, according to Anastassi. Computer Weekly has learned that IBM is one such company. The second contract, Lot 2, is for an off-the-shelf EPOS system. A dozen suppliers bid for this £169m contract, but only three made the shortlist due to a lack of experience in Post Office environments, said Anastassi. He emphasised that experience in a Post Office setting is vital to subpostmasters, who have very specific needs. “When we did the initial assessments, we had subpostmasters in the room and [it emerged] a number of bidders just didn't have either the expertise, the platform or the experience,” he said. “It’s not just about the tech, it’s about whether, as a business, they could deliver that service going forward as well.” One of the criteria for suppliers, all very aware of the Horizon troubles, was a desire to make things right at the Post Office. “When we did our initial presentation assessment with subpostmasters, every single CEO of all the companies were either here in person to give an overview as to why they were wanting and willing to be involved, or they sent videos.” Anastassi said the speed at which the project has proceeded has surprised stakeholders. “We’re ahead of where we said we would be and that’s a surprise for them. I think it’s been historically quite difficult to get things to a place where promises are delivered.” “I wouldn’t be out of place to say that in our latest board meeting, where I gave an update, the board in general was saying that we didn’t think we would get to where we are today at the speed that we have.”

Subpostmasters embedded South Somerset-based subpostmaster Jim Gordon is one of the subpostmasters who have attended presentations as part of a team known as “adopt a function”, which advises the Post Office in relation to the project. Gordon told Computer Weekly: “We are embedded into Post Office departments, with something like 16 subpostmasters that can be called upon. As we go through the next few months, when we identify problem areas ... we’ll include subpostmasters as we go through Paul Anastassi, Post Office “There are groups of subpostmasters that go to the presentations, and they get a chance to provide feedback. So, we are involved and have sight of what’s going on and an opportunity to comment as well, which helps break down that culture of the past.” For example, Anastassi said: “As we go through the next few months, when we identify problem areas, where we either don’t have a service or it would be an enhancement to provide something different, then we’ll include subpostmasters as we go through.” Anastassi said it is not just time being saved, but also money, in the long run. He could not give a final project cost, because the best and final offers from suppliers won't be known until later this year. “All I can tell you at the moment is, based on the questions we’ve been asked, it’s a considerable cost saving over what we currently pay for Fujitsu,” he told Computer Weekly. When it comes to what the new system should look like, Anastassi’s description of a composable architecture could fit the bill, because, according to Gordon, business in Post Office branches is changing rapidly and requires systems that can support this. “How we serve customers is changing,” he said. “The sort of things that I was doing a year ago are starting to die off now. So, I can’t tell you what a Post Office branch is going to look like in 2028 or 2030, I really don’t know. But I need a platform that I can get the information from or deliver a customer journey that’s flexible and adaptable. “I’m also hoping that training has been thought about. It’s certainly been talked about, so that non-techies can seamlessly work and not feel threatened.”