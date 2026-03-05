Scandal victim gets leave to appeal decision to split case against Post Office and Fujitsu

Former subpostmaster Lee Castleton has received leave to appeal a High Court decision to split his multimillion-pound legal claim against Fujitsu and the Post Office. A full hearing to determine his appeal will now take place in the Court of Appeal in the next few months.

Castleton, who was awarded an OBE in 2024, is one of the seven former subpostmasters who spoke to Computer Weekly as part of its first investigation into the Horizon scandal in 2008/9.

He is suing the Post Office and Fujitsu for millions of pounds for fraud on the basis of two separate legal proceedings. These are a judgement in favour of the Post Office against him in 2007, which he said was gained through false information, and a group litigation order (GLO) settlement in 2019.

In January, a High Court hearing heard arguments from Fujitsu and Post Office legal teams for there to be separate trial for the two legal proceedings. The Post Office legal team said it was “concerned not only to ensure that it does not incur unnecessary cost, but also that Mr Castleton does not have to either”.

It said it is defending this claim not because Castleton is not entitled to redress, which it said “he plainly is” but because it considers that the correct route to that redress is through the compensation scheme, designed for subpostmasters that took part in the GLO.

Castleton’s team argued against this, but High Court judge Justice Trower ruled that the claim will be split in two, a decision which Castleton has now been granted leave to appeal.