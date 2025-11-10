Oxford launches Equinox to build innovation hub in region

An Oxford-based regional organisation called Equinox, initiated by Oxford University, has been launched with a view to establishing the city and its environs as a global centre for innovation and entrepreneurship.

In a press statement, Equinox said that it will focus on creating the ecosystem needed to scale up companies, attract inward investment and foster talent. It said it will bring together academia, local community leaders, government, businesses and investors “under one collaborative banner”, and will put its accent on “equitable innovation and socially responsible economic growth”.

Local MP Annaliese Dodds cut the figurative ribbon on the project 10 November 2025, flanked by Irene Tracey, vice-chancellor of the university.

Tracey said: “Oxford University has always been a place where great and ground-breaking ideas begin – but our responsibility is to ensure they can develop, thrive and have impact here in our region. Equinox brings together the extraordinary talent, research and entrepreneurial drive of Oxfordshire to create a more connected, equitable innovation ecosystem where everyone benefits.

“By working in true partnership – across universities, business, government and communities – we can turn discovery into opportunity, and opportunity into shared prosperity. This is the power of Oxford’s innovation: generous service to society.”

For the town side of Oxford’s “town and gown”, Ben Higgins, cabinet member for Future Economy and Innovation, Oxfordshire County Council, said: “We warmly welcome the launch of Equinox – and with it, the creation of a dynamic strategic partnership, one that unites stakeholders across the county to reassert Oxfordshire's position as the leading force within the UK’s innovation ecosystem.

“Together with Enterprise Oxfordshire, we are building the connections that will amplify Oxfordshire’s global profile, showcasing our exceptional assets, talent and opportunities to the world. But this is not only about place promotion; it’s about driving inclusive innovation and unlocking shared potential, ensuring every community across Oxfordshire can benefit. We look forward to working together.”

In support of the venture, NatWest has announced the launch of NatWest Accelerator, which will provide growth support with specialist banking expertise to help startups in Oxfordshire.

Robert Begbie, NatWest commercial and institutional CEO, said: “This partnership marks a significant milestone in our NatWest Accelerator expansion strategy and a first-of-its-kind for Oxfordshire. Our commitment to Equinox reflects our belief that inclusive innovation ecosystems are key to unlocking long-term regional prosperity, and we’re proud to be part of shaping that future in Oxford.”

Started up by the city’s main university – the other being Oxford Brookes University – Equinox is made up of more than 40 regional organisations, including Oxfordshire County Council, Moderna, Advanced Oxford, Oxford University Innovation, Oxford Science Enterprises, the Ellison Institute of Technology (EIT), Oxford Nanopore, and Siemens Healthineers.

The Oracle-supported EIT campus is due for completion in 2027, bridging the geographical area between the Oxford Science Park and the Littlemore area within the city. The EIT has also bought the Eagle and Child pub in St Giles’ Oxford, made famous by the Inklings – JRR Tolkien, CS Lewis, and other dons.

Oracle founder Larry Ellison is investing heavily in Oxford, establishing an Ellison Scholars programme as well as the EIT and the move into pub landlordship.

Lisa Flashner, chief operating officer at the Ellison Institute of Technology, said: “We’re excited to support Equinox and its aims to maximise opportunities in the region. It aligns perfectly with our mission to advance world-class science and innovation”.

Mairi Gibbs, CEO of Oxford University Innovation and member of the Equinox council, said: “At Oxford University Innovation, we see the ideas and discoveries emerging from across the University every day – ideas that can redefine industries and tackle global challenges. Through the Equinox partnership, we can connect this extraordinary pipeline of innovation to the regional strengths and shared ambition that will turn potential into a better future.”

Ed Bussey, CEO of Oxford Science Enterprises, Oxford-Cambridge SuperCluster board member and another member of the Equinox council, said: “This world-leading ecosystem for science and technology, centred around the university, has produced two unicorns in the last two months – including one from our own portfolio.

“However, the shortage of UK domiciled scale-up and corporate investment capital – particularly on the ground in Oxford – remains a clear constraint on fully realising the huge opportunity ahead. Equinox will provide the collaborative framework needed to bring together the university, investors, companies and local leaders to attract that investment into Oxford.”

Speaking on a video to announce the launch, Patrick Vallance, minister for Science, Innovation, Research and Nuclear, and Oxford-Cambridge Growth Corridor champion, said: “Equinox’s launch marks an important step forward for Oxfordshire and for the whole Oxford-Cambridge Growth Corridor: driving inclusive growth, fostering innovation and delivering benefits that will be felt locally, nationally and globally. The success of Oxfordshire’s innovation ecosystem is vital to our national mission for growth.”