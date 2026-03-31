CityFibre launches 8.5Gb service across wholesale multi-gig network

As part of its aim to bring multi-gigabit broadband speeds to millions of UK homes and businesses, CityFibre has announced the launch of an 8.5Gb product across its nationwide full-fibre network, looking to enable internet service providers (ISPs) on its network with “game changing services” that “power innovation and growth” for businesses and the UK economy.

The announcement by the leading UK independent full-fibre platform marks the next step in roll-out of a 10Gb-capable XGS-PON network for which the company claims continuing strong customer growth as it approaches one million users.

CityFibre’s nationwide full-fibre footprint currently reaches over 4.7 million premises, and the company has plans to reach more than eight million. The introduction of the 8.5Gb product is the next evolution of its multi-gig portfolio.

The 8.5Gb wholesale product will be available to all of the company’s ISP partners from 21 April, and the company is already rolling out its 10Gb ONT, the small on‑premise device that converts an incoming full‑fibre signal into a broadband connection, across all new customer installs. This, says CityFibre, means that partners will be able to launch market-leading propositions across a network that’s ready for future needs.

Recently appointed CityFibre CEO Simon Holden said: “CityFibre is the UK’s largest, most advanced full-fibre network, setting the standard for what people should expect from their connection and enabling all our customers and partners, across consumer, business, mobile and the public sector, to innovate and grow. Thanks to forward-thinking policy and regulation, and ambitious capital providers, CityFibre is transforming the UK’s digital infrastructure and propelling the nation into the global fast lane.”

CityFibre claims its “continued product, pricing and service leadership” is delivering record growth, with over 30,000 customer adds each month. It further noted that in recent months, around 70% of UK households who were switching broadband provider were moved onto its network where available. These gross additions were calculated as percentage of the nationwide switching rate applied to the CityFibre footprint.

The move also comes after the provider announced record-breaking growth in 2025. For the year ended 31 December 2025, CityFibre reported revenues of £170m, up 25% year-on-year, while adjusted EBITDA increased by 460% to £29m, reflecting accelerated take-up across the network. In addition, CityFibre exited the year strongly, with annualised run rates over the fourth quarter of £200m revenue and over £50m adjusted EBITDA.

For the year, CityFibre exceeded 20% penetration across its consumer footprint, with more than 70% of the households that are switching broadband provider moving onto the CityFibre network where available. It said it remains on track to surpass 30% penetration by the end of 2026.

The fourth quarter of 2025 saw an average of more than 50,000 new customers installed each month, a 112% increase year-on-year.

Looking at the drivers of growth across 2025, the company noted that take-up of its products accelerated in the second half of the year, driven by the successful launch of Sky across its nationwide, full-fibre footprint and continued product, pricing and service leadership across its newly upgraded 10Gbps XGS passive optical network.