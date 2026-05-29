UK and France begin AI collaboration for medical research

During the G7 Digital and Technology Ministerial Summit in Paris, the UK government announced a partnership with France to use advanced imaging and artificial intelligence (AI) to improve research in women’s health.

The summit is focused on AI adoption, security and resilience to protect citizens, driving economic growth, and unlocking jobs and opportunities, as well as the energy and water efficiency of the digital sector and how to create a safer online world for children and young people.

The partnership, called the UK-France Strategic Biomedical Alliance in Health and AI, is a collaboration between the University of Oxford, Université Paris Cité, Institut Pasteur, and the UK and French national advanced imaging facilities, the Diamond Light Source and Synchrotron Soleil.

The overall objective is to make it simpler and faster for British and French institutions to cooperate on biomedical research. The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) said that harnessing emerging technology like AI involves joint projects, sharing research expertise in both countries, and working together on joint funding bids to deliver the technologies and products that will benefit people all over the world.

The team of researchers will use AI and data to tackle under-researched, under-diagnosed conditions effecting millions of women. These include complications arising from childbirth and living with endometriosis.

Speaking about the partnership, technology secretary Liz Kendall said: “This groundbreaking partnership between the UK and France will tackle some of the biggest challenges in women’s health, deliver safer and healthier pregnancies, and accelerate the fight against infectious diseases worldwide. That means new treatments, earlier diagnoses and more personalised care.

“We are determined to build on that spirit of co-operation with our G7 partners this week, to drive forward work on some of the most important issues that affect us all, from AI adoption to keeping kids safe online.”

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The government committed £900m of funding to boost the partnership between the Bristol Centre for Supercomputing, which hosts Isambard‑AI, and France’s computing centre, Genci. DSIT said this will allow researchers to access world-class compute and deliver scientific breakthroughs.

Through the UKRI’s International Science Partnerships Fund, the UK is also contributing £300,000, matched by €330,000 from the French government to support new researchers living and working both in the UK and France, advance their careers.

Imperial College has also signed an agreement with the French National Center for Scientific Research to collaborate on metabolism research – tackling major health challenges including heart disease, cancer and neurodegenerative disorders.

French minister for higher education, research and space Philippe Baptiste said: “The renewed dialogue between France and the United Kingdom marks a decisive step in our scientific partnership. Together, we are building a dynamic and ambitious roadmap, transforming our shared vision into concrete actions, notably through enhanced collaboration in Horizon Europe projects. This cooperation, anchored in trust and excellence, will deliver tangible results in artificial intelligence, health and beyond, for the benefit of both nations.”

Hugh Brady, president of Imperial College London, said: “Understanding metabolism is crucial to addressing some of the biggest health challenges of our time – from obesity and diabetes to cancer and neurodegenerative diseases – and our new joint laboratory will put the UK and France at the forefront of this critical area of research. By bringing together world-leading expertise and cutting-edge technologies, including AI and machine learning, we will deepen our understanding of these complex conditions for the benefit of all.”