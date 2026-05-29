Also-ran Sweden bids for AI world leadership

Swedish universities are preparing bids under a government scheme that aims to muster the nation’s fledgling capabilities in artificial intelligence (AI) and turn them into a world-leading ecosystem capable of breakthroughs that subvert Silicon Valley’s supremacy.

Already considered a world leader for the intensity of its science and innovation, Sweden has set an ambition to rank among the top five nations in 10 areas of science within a decade, with fundamental AI breakthroughs its number one priority.

But the government surprised innovation experts with its ambitions for AI, an area where Sweden is self-consciously weak. In its Clusters of Excellence strategy, it plans to build university-led, techno-industrial ecosystems in fields of science where it has established strengths.

Each cluster will have 10 years and about kr1.7bn (€160m) to become not only a world-leading centre of scientific research, but ranked likewise for its ability to turn that into innovative technology, for the startups it creates, the companies it grows, the private capital it raises, the talent it attracts, and the self-sustaining industrial ecosystem it produces.

It demands clusters make breakthroughs in fundamental AI technology that it says should “leapfrog … today’s computational paradigms, and create the next generation of intelligent systems”.

“We were supposed to be bottom-up, with the exception of fundamental AI, because our assignment from the government said that specifically,” said Marika Edoff, secretary general for research infrastructures at the Swedish Research Council, and one of the architects of the programme. “I think that was part of a political negotiation.”

Fundamental AI meant game-changing breakthroughs in AI itself, said Edoff, not applying AI to make breakthroughs in some other field of science such as materials or biotech, as many preparatory cluster plans have proposed.

“To be world-leading in AI, I don’t think we can do that,” she said. “I think we could be world-leading in a particular part of AI.”

“The dream” is for Sweden to make such breakthroughs that the large language models (LLMs) upon which OpenAI and the other US computing giants built their AI systems would become obsolete, said Fredrik Heintz, who heads AI research at Sweden’s Linköping University and is involved in a bid to form an AI cluster.

“Whether it’s realistic to get that far, is unclear,” said Heintz. “The desire and the goal is to come up with the next paradigm. But I don’t think that’s necessary to be successful. What’s important is to find an area where we can be top-five in the world. It needs some form of specialisation to have a chance of actually succeeding. With this kind of initiative, we could definitely succeed. Now it’s up to us to come up with strong ideas. That’s what we’re working on.”

Sweden did have strengths in computer vision, robotics, reasoning and agentic AI. But its cluster programme, by demanding that clusters in all fields of science and technology make fundamental AI a priority, had made it hard to concentrate enough expertise for a dedicated AI cluster.

‘Freakin’ ambitious’ Sweden’s cluster initiative was more ambitious than most because it aspired not to mere excellence, but to global leadership, said Norwegian cluster consultant Christian Rangen, while hosting a workshop with cluster bidders for Swedish innovation agency Vinnova in April. More so, even, because it had dual ambition for each cluster to be world-leading in both research and innovation, and then to bring scientific research to market “at scale”. He told cluster bidders: “Top-five in the world by 2035. That is really freakin’ ambitious! You can’t do this with a small ecosystem mindset. A lot of the clusters that we have in Europe, they struggle because they’re too local.” Their ambition was admirable and preparations second-to-none, but Swedish planners had made a crucial oversight in their plans for world leadership in fundamental AI, said Mats Nordlund, research director at AI Sweden, who is helping mount a bid to build a cluster for secure and trustworthy AI. AI breakthroughs are driven typically by industry, not academia, he said. Yet only universities could mount bids to form clusters, added Nordlund, who helped establish a similar cluster programme in Moscow before Russia invaded Crimea. Other fields of science were “technology-push”, where breakthroughs in academia spurred industry innovation, he said. But AI was technology-pull, and it was evolving so fast that it made 10-year research plans meaningless. “AI today is not driven by universities,” said Nordlund. “Universities have a really hard time to keep up with what goes on in industry. It’s driven today by the big tech and automotive companies. Industry gets stuck. Then it becomes a research problem.”

World-class researchers Sweden plans for each cluster to build a team of world-class researchers around a “superstar” who will sit at the centre of such a concentration of companies, entrepreneurs, industry and financiers that it creates a critical mass that sucks in more talent, capital and business. As it prepared to issue its call for cluster bids in March, French superstar AI research scientist Yann Le Cun launched a robotics AI startup with $1bn seed funding from a long list of notable firms and computing grandees, from the US, France and Asia. Considered one of the founders of the AI boom by his influential academic work and career-long ties to the US industrial ecosystem, he counted AI chip firm Nvidia, and computing superstars Eric Schmidt and Tim Berners Lee, among his backers. Others included Toyota and the French state. Swedish startup Superintelligence Computing Systems (Sicsai) was meanwhile recruiting a group of global investors to raise €10m for robotics AI, and like Le Cun, claiming breakthroughs in fundamental AI. Half the money is promised under an EU scheme intended to embolden native private investors to invest in high-risk, high-tech startups they are otherwise shunning. Sicsai didn’t attempt to raise $1bn because it didn’t need that sort of money, said Karim Nouira, its CEO, who is in talks to participate in a bid to form a Swedish AI robotics cluster. It is already “way ahead” of Le Cun and the rest of the world in physical AI, he said. Yet Swedish AI firms could still use help from clusters to raise capital and build invaluable connections with industry. “Europe is lagging behind because there’s almost no interest for significant deep tech investments,” said Nouira. “There are some smaller VCs doing small tickets, but it doesn’t take you anywhere. It just dilutes your company. “It’s really difficult to get pilot projects going,” he said. “The large companies say that they support startups, but when you want to do a pilot project, they have very restricted budgets and very little wiggle room. The management on the top, for them it’s very easy to say, ‘We are doing all kinds of corporate venturing’, but they don’t really allocate resources for it. It’s a huge risk for them in the actual company to take on pilots.”

Dominant US paradigm Sweden pledged in its landmark AI Strategy in February an ambition to rank among the world’s top 10 countries in applying AI. US dominance of LLM AIs that Sweden would use to that end is so great that it is hard for other countries to be competitors rather than users, according to market research non-profit EpochAI, which charts the race for AI among US computing giants, and the insignificant comparative place of “compute-poor” also-rans in the rest of the world. That dominance gives US AI firms an advantage in R&D. OpenAI spent €16bn on compute last year, half for R&D. The US big-tech firms that provide that computing power spent $700bn building it last year, as much as Sweden’s entire economy. One of them, Microsoft, is due to finish building €3bn of AI compute in Sweden in June, comprising 20,000 of the graphics processing units (GPUs) needed to run the LLMs that Sweden will use to power its bid for world status in applied AI. Sweden has however declared an ambition for its clusters programme to help make it, and Europe, independent of foreign AI. Microsoft’s inauguration will coincide with that of Sweden’s own public Arrhenius supercomputer, a €68m, EU-funded AI HPC with 1,500 GPUs for scientific research. Sweden has meanwhile begun building another €30m ($35m) AI computing centre, with joint funding under the EU AI Factory scheme, to give native small and medium-sized enterprises free access to expensive resources. Called Mimer, it will be powered by 400 GPUs, a tenth the size of other EU centres. But Sweden’s priority was not, like most AI computing centres, to be biggest, said Bruno Lecointe, who as head of HPC at French state computing firm Bull is responsible for building it. It allocated half its budget for software and expertise that will help small firms in key Swedish industrial sectors re-engineer their algorithms and run AI simulations. It is a stepping stone, to prepare them to operate on Europe’s larger AI Factories in Finland, Germany, France and Italy.